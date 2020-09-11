You have permission to edit this article.
Mount Pleasant Police Department responds to fatal collision on Coleman Boulevard

On Friday Sept. 11 around 10:09 a.m. the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Coleman Boulevard near Mill Street for a vehicle collision with injuries.

The collision resulted in a fatality and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The collision is under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Services Bureau. 

Originally lanes were closed in both directions, but have since been reopened. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

