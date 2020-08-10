Mount Pleasant Police Department receives K-9 body armor donation

Another K-9 will be safer while serving the residents of Mount Pleasant thanks to the generous donation of a bullet-and-stab protective vest.
Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) K-9 Lobo received a vest donation on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The 2-year-old German Shepard joined the department in November 2019 with MPPD Officer Fermin Cardenas.
Cardenas joined MPPD four years ago when his wife started a job in the area. He got Lobo in the fall from Highland Canine Training, LLC in North Carolina. Cardenas expressed his excitement for Lobo’s new vest.
“We’re just really appreciative of the donation,” Cardenas said. “Hopefully he never has to use it in real life, but I’m glad we have it so he is protected.”
The donation was sponsored by the Elizabeth Berry and Steve Brimmer family. They had researched local police departments for a year, trying to find a K-9 that was in need of a vest.
Brimmer met Cardenas’ wife while completing the landscaping at her apartment community. As soon as he found out Cardenas would be getting a K-9, he and Berry began researching charities and companies throughout the state to purchase the vest.
Cardenas said they had a few people reach out regarding donations once he got Lobo, but he decided to accept from the Berry and Brimmer family since they had been waiting to make a donation.
Brimmer and Berry have four dogs, two of which are German Shepherds. Their love for animals has grown outside of their own family. The two travel between their businesses, Landmark Landscape Services in Charleston and Liz Berry State Farm in Simpsonville, SC helping animals in between. They recently made cage and supply donations to Izzie’s Pond a nonprofit organization, that provides rescue, rehabilitation and refuge for injured or orphaned waterfowl, wildlife and farm animals in Liberty, S.C.
They decided to make the donation to MPPD through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The nonprofit organization provides protective vests and equipment to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Now, K-9 Lobo will don a custom fit, potentially life-saving body armor while he protects the town. The vest weights between four and five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. His new green uniform will match all four vests the other MPPD K-9s wear.
The vest is embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by the Berry-Brimmer family” on the chest area.
Berry explained she started her State Farm career in downtown Charleston and moved into Mount Pleasant before opening an agency in the Upstate. She said it is exciting to give back where she started her insurance career.
“We are hopeful to do this in the future for another agency,” Berry said.
Brimmer agreed and said they would be more than happy to make another donation to MPPD.
Cardenas expressed that he really enjoys having Lobo as a full-time partner. He said they have fun together and he enjoys chasing after a ball in an open field, just like any other dog.
“He looks ferocious but he likes to plop himself down and get belly rubs,”Cardenas said.
At home, Lobo has a friend named Sap. She is Cardenas’ 7-year-old Golden Retriever that enjoys when Lobo amd Cardenas get off their shift fighting crime in town. Both dogs shed a lot and Cardenas said he has to spend some time each day brushing them.
In March, Lobo proved he was a fast-learning addition to the police department when he assisted with a narcotics bust. Cardenas complimented that Lobo’s very first time in the water during a bite training, he jumped right in and completed the training proficiently.
In addition to working for the town, Cardenas also serves in the U.S. Army Reserves. He joined the Engineer Corps in October 2013 and is a captain but plans to take command of 712th Engineer Support Company in September.
For more information about donations to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. visit vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.