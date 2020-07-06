Mount Pleasant PD promotes new lieutenant and inspector

A pair of veteran police officers have been promoted to prominent positions in the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD). On the morning of July 6, Inspector and Public Information Officer Chris Rosier has been named to lieutenant and watch commander, while Sergeant Don Calabrese will assume Rosier's former position.
The transition comes just eight months after Rosier took over for MPPD's former Inspector and PIO Chip Googe. Googe was promoted to lieutenant of the traffic bureau in Nov. 2019 and celebrated his 25th anniversary with the department in January.
Rosier, originally from Hampton County, S.C., moved to the East Cooper area in 2007. He was lured by the Lowcountry's picturesque scenery and graduated from MPPD's Class of 2008.
His first year on the force he was awarded Rookie of the Year for being the most outstanding officer among the newly hired. In his second year in the department, Rosier was voted Officer of the Year by the department.
Over a span of 12 years in the department, Rosier developed a diverse background within the department, working in traffic, fatality, patrol and oversight of Harbor Patrol units. In 2015, Rosier obtained a master's degree in criminal justice administration while working his regular shifts and rose to the role of sergeant two years later.
After being promoted to sergeant, Rosier worked on the Civil Disturbance Unit, Honor Guard, supervisor for the Marine Patrol Unit and mentored new hires. He was later named MPPD's Supervisor of the Year in 2018.
The following May, Rosier was recognized for his first response efforts during the town's inaugural Mayday: First Responders Month. MPPD Chief Carl Ritchie personally nominated him.
Rosier's successor, Calabrese, is a New Jersey native who got his first taste of law enforcement while working at his hometown pizzeria during high school. His love for enforcing the law grew from a police explorers program for young adults at Howell Township Police Department.
A career serving the badge caught his appeal after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in criminal justice. Upon graduation, Calabrese returned to the beach town where he served as a part-time officer at the Sea Grit Police Department.
After living on the Jersey Shore for most of his life, Calabrese and his wife decided to pick up and move to Charleston in 2007. He noted their choice of relocation had to do with his wife being a College of Charleston alumna.
That May, Calabrese joined joined MPPD in 2007 where he's spent the last 13 years. In his second year on the force, Calabrese cited a minor for having a fake ID to purchase alcohol underage. He noted the minor later thanked him for catching him in the act and he said ever since incidents like these have built a trusting relationship between him and the community's youth.
From 2009-12, Calabrese served as a crime prevention officer where he instructed the Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy teaching civilians crime prevention awareness. He also was actively engaged in community events like coffee socials at the Mount Pleasant Senior Center and various youth programs. He too was awarded Officer of the Year in 2010.
One program in particular that Calabrese spearheaded with Sgt. William Mauldin was the GOTCHA! Card Program. A free program for ages 3-14 that seeks to highlight and reward positive behavior under the notion that youth often associate being caught by police officers with negative behavior. Instead, police officers participating in GOTCHA! caught youth being safe, respectful or responsible. The card is redeemable at any Mount Pleasant Chick-fil-A location for a free Icedream Cone.
During 2013-17, Calabrese became a training officer and was responsible for on-boarding incoming officers. During this time he was named the Child Passenger Safety Technician of the year in 2016 and was promoted to corporal and then to sergeant in July 2017.
Nearly two years later, Calabrese found himself in a shining moment. A measure that seemed so minuscule but meant so much to the community.
On the morning of May 1, 2019 MPPD responded to an elementary student who was struck a vehicle at an intersection. The suspect never stopped to check on the student and fled the scene.
Charleston County EMS took the student to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two days later, Calabrese and officers SRO Leonard Lipari, SPO Morgan Messina and Pfc. Terrance O'Donohue gifted the student a new bicycle, helmet and lights. The officers also escorted the student on the first day back to school to ensure the student's safety and style.
On Monday morning, MPPD also promoted captain Mark Arnold to deputy chief, lieutenant Tyrone Simmons to captain, FTO Ashley Croy to sergeant and FTO Robert Blaskhke to sergeant.