Mount Pleasant mask ordinance extended by mayor's emergency proclamation

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued an emergency proclamation Friday, extending the town's mask restrictions until after the holidays.
The current mask ordinance was due to expire on Nov. 15 and rather than call a special council meeting, Haynie said he called a majority on council to use the proclamation route.
“After consulting with our legal counsel, going over Executive Orders from the Governor, getting feedback from Council members, studying the latest Covid-19 data from MUSC, and in keeping with the actions of other local governments in our region to keep our citizens and our economy healthy, I feel the best, most flexible way to extend the face covering measures enacted by our Council is to use a proclamation in compliance with Chapter 41 of town code," he said. "This proclamation contains the same regulations that were passed by Council on three recent votes. The upcoming holidays bring increased risks of exposure and this 60-day extension gets us through the holidays.”
The proclamation comes as coronavirus cases are experiencing all-time highs nationally with as many as 1,500 new cases a day as of Nov. 12. Charleston County has seen more than 18,000 cases and 286 deaths.
The proclamation will become effective on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12:01 a.m. and expires 60 days later.
The proclamation requires anyone in a public business to wear a mask with few exceptions.
Exemptions to the proclamation are the same as the previous ordinance:
- Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt.
- Further, no person shall be required to disclose the nature of any health condition in order to qualify for this exemption
- All persons twelve years of age or under.
- All persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.
- Any person in a private or individual office.
- In settings where it is not feasible to wear a face covering including persons receiving oral health services, persons swimming or engaging in athletic activities.
- Police officers, fire fighters and other first responders when not feasible or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.
Anyone who fails to comply with the proclamation could be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable of a fine of no more than $25. Anyone who operates a business and fails to enforce the wearing of masks can be fined $100 for each instance.