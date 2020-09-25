Mount Pleasant establishes millage rate, increases property tax rate

On Sept. 25 at a special meeting of Mount Pleasant Town Council, the town's millage rate was established for Tax Year 2020.
This is a property reassessment year and the town experienced an overall increase of 13.2% in property values over last year.
The town’s operating millage rate of 38.1 mills was rolled back to a revenue neutral rate of 34.7 mills by town council. The town’s debt millage of 2.9 mills was increased by 1.7 mills to 4.6 mills. The intent behind the debt millage increase was to continues the town’s actions to mitigate flooding and relieve pressure off of the town’s operating budget for debt repayments.
Each mill increase on a residential property appraised at $450,000 is an increase of $18.00 on the annual tax bill.
The increase was passed 5-2, with council memebers Brenda Corley and Kathy Landing absent from the meeting. Council members Jake Rambo and Gary Santos voted against the increase.
Click here to view the Special Town Council meeting.