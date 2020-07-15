Mount Pleasant ends allowances of plastic bags, temporary signs

During Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting Tuesday night, council denied extending emergency ordinances that have suspended the town's Environmentally Acceptable Packaging and Products ordinance and the Temporary Sign ordinance since March 27.
The emergency ordinances both state they were to allow businesses to continue operations during the COVID-19 public health crisis without undue hardship.
During meetings in March, council explained the reasoning behind their decisions for the emergency ordinances was to allow greater flexibility in operations for businesses that at the time heavily relied on takeout and delivery options during the Stay at Home order issued statewide.
At their June 9 meeting, council extended the emergency ordinances allowing businesses to continue placement of temporary signs on curbs and usage of plastic packaging and products with an expiration date set on July 14.
As a result of Tuesday's vote, businesses must resume operations abiding by the Environmentally Acceptable Packaging ordinance and Products and the Temporary Sign ordinance.
Councilmember Kathy Landing stated that many stores in town are not allowing reusable bag usage as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She said she has noticed more stores using plastic bags as a result of that and if council voted not to extend the emergency ordinances, the town would start to see an increase in use of paper products.
Landing opposed denying the emergency ordinance suspending the Environmentally Acceptable Packaging and Products ordinance, councilmember Jake Rambo abstained from voting and councilmember Brenda Corley was absent from the July 14 meeting.
The council unanimously denied the emergency ordinance to temporarily suspend certain provisions of the town's Code of Ordinances related to Temporary Signs.
Town Administrator Eric DeMoura shared that the town's staff is taking time to notify business owners that these temporary allowances are over.
