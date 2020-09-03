Mount Pleasant earns prestigious finance award for 32nd consecutive year

Mount Pleasant Finance Chair Tom O’Rourke and Finance committee members Kathy Landing, Jake Rambo and Gary Santos have been presented the National Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR) Award. This is the 32nd consecutive year that the Town has received the CAFR designation.
“This award represents the highest form of recognition in government,” said Mount Pleasant Chief Financial Officer Marcy Cotov. “It reflects the mayor and council’s commitment to the highest principles of financial reporting. Credit rating agencies and other interested parties also view the award as a positive factor in their decision making.”
“The Town of Mount Pleasant CAFR was recognized for its ’spirit of full disclosure’ as we communicated clearly our financial story,” Cotov added.
Of the 36,000 cities in the country, only 7% have received this award and recognition. Only 35 of the 270 cities in South Carolina can claim this achievement.
Cotov highlighted the invaluable contributions of the Finance Division in securing the award, namely: Peggy Conkel, Finance Director; Sue Messina, Payroll Manager; Sarah Brown, Payroll; Marlene Mecca, Accounts Payable; Jeannine Lawitzke, Special Funds; Brittany Brunson, Accountant; Keisha Collins, Accounts Payable; Ronald Hughes, Capital Assets & Stormwater; Kathy Frame, Procurement Officer; Regina Middleton, Senior Procurement Agent; Allison Ferrante, Procurement Contract Specialist; Jill Russ, Procurement Agent; Catherine Morrissey, Procurement Agent and Paula Burke, Budget Manager.