Mount Pleasant competitive clay shooter sweeps state and regional championships

Evelyn Elkins loves spending time outdoors with her dad, Eric Elkins. The two bonded over hunting and shooting together. It turned out to be time well spent, as their shared activities turned into a serious sport for Evelyn.
This season, the 15-year-old competitive clay shooter with the Wando Shooting Team (not affiliated with Wando High School) won several state and regional first place titles during the 2021 season. Her dad took on the role of coach.
At the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Southeastern Regional Championship in April, Evelyn, who lives in Mount Pleasant with her family, competed against around 200 participants in the JV division. She won first place skeet, first place sporting clays, first place super sporting clays and third place trap. Her combined score was the highest overall for the JV Ladies division. She also placed in the top five to 10 percent for each discipline among all competing athletes.
The main disciplines of competitive clay shooting are skeet shooting, trap shooting and sporting clays.
Evelyn explained trap shooting is repetitive, but requires sharp awareness. There are five stations with five people shooting at a time and the clays come out at different angles. “You don’t know where it’s going to go to every time you say pull,” Evelyn said.
With skeet shooting, there are eight stations around a field and two ways the clays can fly: high house and low house. Depending on the station, the participant may shoot a single high house and single low house or shoot in pairs.
Sporting clay courses are designed to mimic field hunting conditions; there are many different shooting stations placed across natural terrain.
At the SCTP Southeastern Regional Championship, Evelyn said the courses for super sporting clays and sporting clays were more challenging than what she typically sees in her division. “It was all just a matter of staying focused and the mental aspect of it,” Evelyn said.
Over 2,100 youth competitive shotgun athletes across the Southeast, ranging from sixth grade through collegiate level competed at the SCTP Southeastern Regional Championship. The varsity and JV divisions shoot the same courses; Evelyn expects to move up to the varsity level competition next season.
Currently, the Wando Shooting Team has 42 competitive clay shooters across all disciplines. Eric said the growth of competitive clay shooting in general is phenomenal and more college opportunities for shooters are becoming available.
In addition to Evelyn’s success at the SCTP Southeastern Regional Championship, she is the SC Youth Shooting Foundation (SCYSF) State Champion for JV Ladies Sporting Clays and the SCTP State Champion for JV Ladies Sporting Clays and JV Individual Sporting Clays. She placed second in JV Ladies cumulative including skeet, trap and sporting clays all season.
Evelyn began the sport almost three years ago, however, she’s been surrounded by hunting and fishing since she was young. Her dad said she starting shooting a bow and arrow at age three. When she began competitive clay shooting, she only shot sporting clays, but now that she shoots all disciplines, skeet is her favorite.
Eric and Evelyn spend a lot of time together traveling to competitions and practices. Evelyn said they are both into guns and spending time outdoors.
“It was something we can do as a family, something we can do in our spare time. We can go out, we shoot together. We have a lot of friends that we do that with as well,” said Eric.
Eric said the sport also builds camaraderie among shooters on the team. When a shooter is in the box, a coach is there for safety reasons only and is not allowed to guide the shooter, so the shooter has to rely on other teammates instead.
Evelyn said the sport may have been more male-dominated in the past, but “now, I think a lot more girls are starting to get involved in it, which I like.”
Eric added that it’s an even playing field between the male and female athletes.
“It's an interesting sport in the fact that they do compete against both male and female and there's no physical limitation that makes any one better than the other.” Eric said. He said shooting sports are 90 percent mental.
Evelyn is a certified clay shooting instructor, which allows her to understand the sport from a different perspective, increases future opportunities in the shooting world and gives her the ability to profit off coaching. Eric said many sought after instructors are around 18 years old.
There are different levels of instructor training that can be completed over the years. The basic instruction starts with one day courses, while more advanced certifications may be three to five days of constant training.
In addition to this season’s state and regional championships, Evelyn holds many other youth shooting awards locally, statewide and regionally. After high school, she plans to attend Montreat College in North Carolina and join the Cavalier Clay Target Shooting team, followed by the possibility of moving into the professional competitive shooting arena.
“It's something that I want to do for the rest of my life,” Evelyn said.