Mount Pleasant approves new building heights for Boulevard Overlay, Waterfront Gateway District

On Aug. 11, Mount Pleasant Town Council passed final reading of ordinances to restrict building heights within the Boulevard Overlay District and the Waterfront Gateway District.
The affected areas are near the base of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, in the vicinity of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Wingo Way, Magrath Darby Boulevard, Mathis Ferry Road and Houston Northcutt Boulevard. Also, near the US Highway 17/Interstate 526 interchange of Johnie Dodds Boulevard, Bowman Road and Stuart Englas Boulevard.
The approved building heights restrictions are as follows:
- 80' height for a portion of the "Medical Zone" at East Cooper Medical Center
- 60' for portions of Hospitality and Medical Zones
- 70' east of Magrath Darby to Houston Northcutt and along a portion of Wingo Way
- 60' east of Houston Northcut and Mathis Ferry Road
- 60' generally east of Bowman Road
- 50' for properties west of Bowman and along Stuart Engals Boulevard
- 40' near the intersection of Chuck Dawley and Bowman Road
- 55' for the remainder of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard corridor
Adjacent residential
The council also approved further limits on building heights adjacent to residential property outside the district.
The maximum height shall be 40 feet for any buildings that are located either:
- Within 50 feet of an abutting residential property line outside of the Boulevard Overlay District
- Within 50 feet of an abutting street right-of-way adjoining residential property located outside of the Boulevard Overlay District
The height of such buildings shall be measured from grade to eaves, and no such building shall exceed a maximum of three stories.
Step-back building design
Council also required a step-back building design for any building taller than three stories. Any building located in the the Boulevard Overlay District and the Waterfront Gateway District which are within 50 feet of a public street and which exceed three stories in height, the facade of such additional floors facing the street must be designed with a "stepped back" approach.
The additional floors must be stepped back behind the facade of any story below at a ratio of two feet of building setback for everyone foot of additional building height. This is also described as a "wedding cake" building design.