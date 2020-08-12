Mount Pleasant approves hiring in-house attorney

Mount Pleasant Town Council has approved the hiring of an in-house attorney for the town's legal representation. David Pagliarini will be hired independently to work as the town's now in-house attorney.

Pagliarini has served alongside the town's legal representation, Hinchey, Murray & Pagliarini, LLC (HMP Law Firm). In March, the council gave a six-month notice of termination of the town's contract with the attorney office, which has been representing the town since 2011. HMP Law Firm's contract was previously set to end June 2021 but now it will end on Sept. 10.

Council held a special meeting on Aug. 11, prior to their regular scheduled monthly meeting. The meeting lasted nearly an hour and a half as the council met in an executive session meeting to receive legal advice for the town's legal representation contract and discuss candidates for the general counsel position.

Upon returning from executive session, Councilmember Kathy Landing made a motion that council direct attorney Bruce Miller to finalize negotiations with the town's current legal counsel and move forward with hiring Pagliarini as the town's in-house attorney.

The motion passed 6-3 with no discussion. Councilmembers G.M. Whitley, Laura Hyatt and Mayor Will Haynie voted in denial of the motion.

The special meeting proceeded into the town's monthly meeting.