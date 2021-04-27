Mount Pleasant announces art contest, other Earth Day initiatives

Earth Day brought 50 degree weather and a cool breeze to the Lowcountry, which was unexpected for the time of year. The Town of Mount Pleasant celebrated Earth Day by unveiling several earth conscious initiatives to bring the community together for a good cause.
Councilmember Kathy Landing, who is the economic development committee chair, said that as Mount Pleasant grows, community members can take steps to maintain Mount Pleasant’s “small, hometown feel.”
“The number one thing we’re hoping to do is actually to promote taking great care of our community and environment, but the second one, which is probably just as important, is we really look at this as a community building opportunity,” Landing said.
To encourage the use of reusable bags, the town is hosting an art contest to design an official Mount Pleasant bag that will be sold throughout the town. The contest is open to all ages. Participants are encouraged to draw or paint a picture that best describes Mount Pleasant and upload it to the Mount Pleasant website.
The contest will be open for 60 days. Then, staff members will select their top five favorites and residents will have two weeks to vote for their top choice. The winning design will be placed on the official Mount Pleasant reusable bag and the winning artist will receive an award of a $250 cash prize and a $250 gift card from a local vendor. The other finalists will each receive a $100 gift card.
The town secured a sponsor for the bag with hopes of seeking a few more. Landing said no taxpayer dollars will be used for the project.
Landing hopes the bags will not only be used by residents but also by visitors and vacationers who will be able to take home a little reminder of the time they spent in Mount Pleasant. The art contest is planned to start by April 30.
Mount Pleasant’s ban on single-use plastics began in 2019, which included thin plastic bags and other plastic products. All businesses in the town have to comply with the rules.
As a way to increase the number of trees in Mount Pleasant, the council also announced a “95,000 Trees for Mount Pleasant” initiative. This asks each resident in the town to plant a tree in their yard. The initiative will run from National Arbor Day on April 30 through South Carolina Arbor Day on December 3.
Landing explained that trees are the best way to reduce drainage and flooding issues, which are common problems in the Lowcountry. Liz Boyles from the town’s planning department is working with local vendors to supply trees to residents at a discounted price. There will be designated areas around the town where residents can plant trees if they do not have a yard.
Residents are encouraged to take a photo of their newly planted tree and upload it to www.experiencemountpleasant.com .
Additionally, the town is planning a tree planting event leading up to South Carolina Arbor Day as a “last chance” to plant a tree for this initiative. Updates on the specifics of the tree project will be announced at www.tompsc.com .
The third Earth Day initiative addresses litter issues in Mount Pleasant. Landing is asking residents to form small groups of neighbors to pick up roadside litter through Adopt-a-Highway. If given advanced notice, the town will provide orange cones, waste-grabbers and a security officer if the pickup is near a dangerous roadway. Adopt-a-Highway also provides necessary equipment.
“We hope many residents will be able to participate in one way or another and maybe get to know neighbors and others in the community by working together for a wonderful cause,” Landing said.