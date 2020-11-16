Moultrie News starts new feature each week called Lowcountry Landscapes

We are starting a new photo feature each week called Lowcountry Landscapes that will provide a place for our readers to share a photo of the beautiful places in our area.
We are looking for natural landscapes, harbors, beaches, buildings, parks, bridges, marshes, and any other spot you, the reader, wants to share. No people, but birds, bees, turtles, deer, dogs, cats, squirrels and other creatures are allowed. We will pick one photo each week for our Wednesday paper. Other photos will be posted on our website in a gallery.
Email your photos to editor@moultrienews.com. In the subject line put Lowcountry Landscapes. Include your name, address and phone number in the email (we will not publish or share email, phone number or address). Describe the location of the photograph. It should be a local location, but surrounding natural areas are okay (think trails, state parks etc.) Your name and town will be posted as your photo credit. (Example, Catherine Kohn from Mount Pleasant.)
If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use. We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.
To get things started I am sharing a photo I took of one of my favorite local places, Shem Creek Park. Now it’s your turn.
Also, we welcome letters to the editor. Community newspapers reflect the community they serve. We want to provide a forum for an exchange of views. Keep those polite (of course, this is South Carolina after all). We want to hear from you.
Do you wonder why a lot is being cleared in your neighborhood? Or why there isn’t a traffic light at a specific intersection? We will get the answers for you. Email questions and we’ll publish the answers in MN Editor’s Scoop.
Give us a call at 843-330-0399 or email editor@moultrienews.com and let us know how we’re doing.