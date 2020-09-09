Moultrie News staff wins 11 news awards and the President's Award for Excellence in 2019 S.C. Press Awards

The Moultrie News won the coveted President's Award for Excellence in the 2019 South Carolina Press Association (SCPA) News Contest. In addition, the editorial staff won a total of 11 awards in the contest, with reporter Frankie Mansfield winning six first-place, two second-place and one third-place awards.
"The Moultrie News takes great pride in being recognized by the SCPA. And this year winning the President’s Award for Excellence is a great honor. Each year we submit what we believe is our best work into this annual contest," said Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd. "This contest validates what we know, which is not only do we provide our community with local news, but we do it well. I am extremely proud of our staff for this year's awards."
The President's Award for Excellence is a sweepstakes award, which the SCPA considers to be one of their most coveted prizes. A silver loving cup is given for one year to the member newspaper in each circulation division that scores the highest number of points in its division. Three points are given for each first-place award, two points for each second-place and one point for each third-place award. There are several specialty SCPA awards that do not count toward President’s Award points.
In addition to Frankie Mansfield sweeping sports categories in the weekly newspaper division; Zach Giroux and David Emch also received awards.
Giroux, formerly a reporter for the Moultrie News, won second place in the all-weekly division for a pictorial he captured of the U.S.S. Laffey Association commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Laffey's commissioning at Patriots Point.
Emch, the author of the Moultrie News' Opioid Crisis article series, written the first and third week of each month, won first place for column writing in the division for weekly publications with a circulation over 7,500. His series, which editor Cecilia Brown helped launch in the fall of 2018, is meant to educate the community about addiction in general and the opioid crisis in specific that is affecting communities nationwide. The three columns submitted for the contest were titled: Opioid Crisis: Birds of a feather; Opioid Crisis: 'When I controlled it I didn’t enjoy it' and Opioid Crisis: The only way out is through. All of these can be found online at moultrienews.com/opioids_crisis.
It is likely if you have picked up a copy of the Moultrie News, you haven't been able to put it down until you finished reading one of Mansfield's feature stories. This year he won nine SCPA awards and swept the entire Sports Feature Story category in the the division for weekly publications with a circulation over 7,500 winning first, second and third place. Winning first place was article "THE COST OF THESE DREAMS - Bishop England's Gilbert has paid a steep price to be the best." Second place was for "Middleton is flourishing somewhere between superstar Khash and regular Khris." Third place was for "SURVIVING L.A. - Gorlitsky's journey through his toughest challenge yet."
Mansfield won first place Sports Column Writing for the entire weekly newspaper division. Several entries were submitted for this category. In the entire weekly newspaper division, he also won first place for Sports Enterprise Reporting for his popular article published in March 2019 titled "GAME CHANGER: New high school club teams are blurring old gender barriers."
Mansfield won first and second-place awards for Spot Sports Story in the weekly newspaper division with circulation over 7,500. In the same division he also won first-place for Profile Feature Writing or Story for his article "The immeasurable value of Colton Bruce."
All of these articles and more can be read online at moutlrienews.com.
"We hope you will join us in congratulating these journalists as they work extremely hard to inform the East Cooper community on a daily basis with news and sports updates," Boyd said.
Originally, the awards were scheduled for March 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The SCPA will stream the Weekly Division awards on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. via the organization's Facebook page. The Moultrie News will share the awards ceremony on social media as well. The President's Cup will be announced toward the end of the program.