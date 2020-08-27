Moultrie News editor receives award from South Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution

The Fort Sullivan Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented Cecilia Brown, editor of the Moultrie News with the South Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution Public Relations and Media Award on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Entries for the award were submitted from several of the society's chapters across the state. The award is granted for the outstanding coverage of Fort Sullivan’s activities and events. The chapter activities are centered around God, home and country, supporting education, patriotism and historic preservation. Brown, champions the Fort Sullivan chapter.

Brown began her career at the Post and Courier in Charleston immediately upon graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree where she majored in journalism and mass communications. The Moultrie News' audience now exceeds 80,000 residents with a circulation of 28,000 which extends across Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Daniel Island and to parts of Awendaw. This growth includes its digital audience. The paper went digital in 2000, and three Facebook pages as well as several Twitter accounts.

+17 Fort Sullivan DAR Awards The Fort Sullivan Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held an Awards and Certificate ceremony in The Great Hall of …

The Moultrie News started in 1954 as a local tabloid shopper, with an audience of 5,000 residents. The popular features at the time were the Police Blotter and the On-Vacation sections which are still two of the most sought-out columns today. This community newspaper has managed to maintain its roots and the local flavor and focus borne in those early years which has contributed to the growth mentioned above. From little league championship acknowledgements to honor roll lists to fundraisers and events, the Moultrie News continues to tell our stories, the contributions and tribulations which create our community and support that small-town feel readers look forward to in each publication.

The Fort Sullivan Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is grateful for all of the publicity Brown and the Moultrie News has provided and all of the support we have received over the years.