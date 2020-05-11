Mother's Day: Visiting mom through the glass at a senior living facility

Mother's Day is normally spent in close proximity with mothers, grandmothers and mother-like figures. This was not the case this year due to COVID-19, especially with a loved one in an assisted senior living facility.
Instead of flowers, chocolates or a home-cooked meal for mom, family members at Somerby Senior Living pressed their hands against the window pane to imagine holding their mother or grandmother's hand. In reality their embrace was separated by inches of glass.
Families arrived in 15-minute intervals, that's how long of a time frame they had to tell mom how dearly they missed and appreciated her. To make the most of these window visitations, each family would have a cellphone conversation so their words didn't get jumbled through the glass.
One Mount Pleasant family who made the trip to Somerby on Sunday morning said it was an emotionally difficult way to spend Mother's Day. This particular family had moved their mother into Somerby just two weeks before COVID-19 restrictions prohibited in-person visitations.
The Shipps have not had an intimate visit with their mother, 86-year-old Sydney Causey since early March. Their biggest worry is that she hasn't had enough time to get acclimated and socialize since activities have been shut down for social distancing precautions associated with the coronavirus.
One of the things Causey misses the most, besides having her hair prim and proper, is going to church. Causey is a devout churchgoer and avidly attends mass at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
"I mean it's obvious that she's not very happy where she is right now because she can't see us," said Allison Shipp, Causey's granddaughter.
Allison's mother, Vickie, noted that Somerby prefers families to send candy and cards versus flowers because staff has to disinfect everything that is dropped off. Mother's Day gifts brought to Somerby residents may be delayed and not available until Monday or Tuesday because of the sanitation process.
"We love her and we appreciate the struggle she's going through. Just hang in there," said Andy Shipp, Causey's son.
The Shipps said if it was an ordinary Mother's Day, all of them would have gone to church and enjoyed a family brunch. However, circumstances are far from ideal and such gatherings will have to wait until a later date when it is safe.
Their message to other families going through similar situations is to "keep up the hope."
"We have hope that it will be over soon," Vickie said. "Stay prayerful and try to stay in touch the best you can."
The Shipps' 15 minutes of visitation was up. It was time to go and another family was patiently waiting their turn to wish a Happy Mother's Day through the glass.