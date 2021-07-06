Mosquito Control helps residents ‘fight the bite’

Summer in the Lowcountry means spending time outside, going to the beach, the park, the pool and more, but it also means swatting away pesky mosquitos.
Mosquito experts said the best way to reduce mosquito activity is to eliminate them at the source. Mosquitos gravitate towards waterfront property, just like many Lowcountry locals. Any source of still water in a yard invites mosquitos to reproduce.
Charleston County Mosquito Control recommended emptying any still water once a week to flush out mosquito eggs and larvae. This includes birdbaths, flowerpots, outdoor toys and other containers.
Charleston County Mosquito Control’s advice is “see it, dump it.”
“It may not be something that you’re doing, it could be a neighbor or could be some scenario that we can deal with,” said Ed Harne, a taxonomist with Charleston County Mosquito Control.
Charleston County Mosquito Control’s field inspectors will go out to a property to assess a mosquito situation. Residents can request an inspection online or by phone. “We want to provide a touchpoint for the residents and instruct them on how to do some of their own mosquito control,” Harne said.
Field inspectors put “eyes on the scenario” and assess where the mosquitos are breeding. After the area is assessed, a field inspector may spray with either a backpack sprayer or a spray truck, depending on the size of the area.
Residents who are concerned about mosquito sprays in their area, whether they have chemical sensitivities, allergies or are beekeepers, can call Charleston County Mosquito Control. They will be notified before a spray occurs in an area.
Harne said rain increases mosquito populations, especially the heavy rain that comes with hurricanes and tropical storms. The more rainfall we get, the more mosquitos breed in the area.
“The frequency and intensity of those rain events, plus the tides, is what drives the mosquito population,” Harne said.
Aside from being a nuisance during evenings in the backyard, mosquitos in the Lowcountry can carry disease. Pet owners should be aware that mosquitos can transmit heartworm disease to dogs and cats. Heartworm prevention medication is the best way to keep animals safe from the disease.
Harne said residents should also be aware that West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis exists in the Lowcountry, although the low numbers do not pose a huge danger to the population. Mosquito control efforts minimize the risk of getting a disease from a bite.
Harne’s mosquito lab studies the prevalence of mosquitos in the county.
“We do species and numbers identification to also help us pinpoint and figure out where are the mosquitoes the worst,” Harne said.
The team also researches mosquito traps and looks for disease-carrying mosquitos to predict areas where disease could pop up.
Eliminating mosquito populations at the source is the ideal, however, sometimes repelling mosquitos is necessary.
Harne recommends Thermacell repellants as the best defense against mosquitos. The device creates a mosquito-free barrier. In addition, Harne said mosquito repellant sprays work well and there are products with a lemon oil or eucalyptus base that are less greasy than the traditional repellants.
For those interested in requesting mosquito control service, visit the Mosquito Control page at charlestoncounty.org and submit a mosquito control request form or call (843) 202-7880. Visit moultrienews.com for more mosquito prevention tips.