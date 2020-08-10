Missing Person: Demetria Jenkins

Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate Demetria Jenkins.
Jenkins is 17-years-old, female, black, 5'06" and 160 pounds. She has black hair.
Jenkins was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink and white shirt. On Aug. 7 around 11 a.m. she left her home in the Long Point Road area and has not been seen or heard from since.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau at 843-884-4176.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.