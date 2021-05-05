Miss Berry Princess and Little Mr. John Deere charm the crowds at Boone Hall Plantation's Strawberry Festival

Boone Hall Plantation’s Strawberry Festival, held this year from April 29 through May 2, always hosts two competitions featuring children ages three to six. Jonathan Douglas Provan, from Summerville, waves to the crowd after being chosen this year’s Little Mr. John Deere. Zuri Isabella Piercey of North Charleston was crowned Miss Berry Princess. Zuri’s proud father, Kevin Piercey, said Zuri was actually quite nervous that morning, but when she got up on the stage she pushed her fear aside and smiled and blew kisses to the audience.