Meet Michael Stebbins, Bishop England's salutatorian

What are your post-graduation plans?
I plan to attend Clemson University and major in economics with a minor in political science. From there, I hope to attend law school.
As a kid what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a kid, I wanted to be an actor.
What do you like to do outside of school?
In my spare time, I like to sing and learn languages. It sounds a lot nerdier than it is.
What has been your favorite thing about high school?
My favorite thing about high school definitely has to be the friendships that I’ve made. They truly have been some of the best friends I have ever had.
What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
I believe that my endurance and work ethic have been the qualities that have gotten me this far in my academic career.
Those plus my time management skills have helped me to stay on task and on track with my studies and in general.