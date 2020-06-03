Medal of Honor museum enters into design, engineering partnerships

Ten months ago, the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center announced a land-side museum would be slated for July 4, 2023. That timeline is still on track and there have been new developments despite COVID-19.
The estimated $45 million museum has a $3 million pledge from the Town of Mount Pleasant, which will be disbursed over the next three years. Also a $5 million pledge from Charleston County over the next 10 years or half-a-million dollars a year, contingent on the State of South Carolina’s $5 million contribution, which has yet to be collected.
Back in August, Heritage Center chairman Thomas McQueeney did not have a site officially secured. He now has a much clearer vision of the museum’s future destination.
After a series of meetings with Patriots Point Development Authority (PPDA) board, they have come to an agreement on the site. It will be the first thing a visitor sees when pulling into Patriots Point.
The museum will be located on and adjacent to where the current guard station is entering the Patriots Point parking lot. Situated on a high bluff overlooking the Charleston Harbor.
Due to a surgery in late January, McQueeney appointed local real estate attorney Neil Robinson and Maj. Gen. Leo Williams, III USMC Ret. as acting co-chairs during his recovery process. The position was previously held by Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston, who is currently serving as adviser.
Robinson, who also comes from a military background in the Marine Corps Reserve, now serves as a senior counsel at Nexsen Pruet. Other notable initiatives he’s been involved with in the past include the S.C. Education Oversight Committee, MUSC Children’s Hospital Advisory Board and the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.
During his 33-year military career, in the 1990s, Williams served as a colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve. He reported directly to Livingston, a two-star general at the time, who he noted was instrumental in his promotion to brigadier general.
Before moving to Charleston from Washington, D.C. in 2014, Williams worked as a marketing and strategic planning executive with Ford Motor Company. From 2000-03, he was a member of the Reserve Forces Policy Board, appointed by the Secretary of Defense. Williams later served as vice chairman of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and was also a member of the Board of Directors, U.S. Naval Academy Foundation.
Williams believes that his military connections along with his experience in private sector, will be advantageous to the museum’s funding and its overall success as a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients.
Last month, the Heritage Center entered into contracts with engineers, designers, architects and marketing teams. Local engineering firm SeamonWhiteside, who is also under contract for Ferry Wharf, will oversee the engineering. HealyKohler Design, a Washington, D.C. based design firm that designed the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, will complete the design work. The architecture will be completed by local firm Glick-Boehm & Associates Inc. and the marketing will be done by local groups Momentum Marketing and Rogge + Associates.
Robinson is optimistic that the museum’s infrastructure can be achieved in a two-story building with a rooftop venue that’s no bigger than a total of 50,000 square feet. No renderings have been made at this time.
On June 4, all of these groups will be coming together with representatives to do planning on the size, scale, scope on what the museum’s outline will entail, according to Robinson.
As for discussions regarding the museum’s lease agreement with PPDA, a meeting was held May 15 but further action was deffered by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. Haynie, a PPDA member who has indicated he’s in full support of the museum, asked for additional time to take it back to council for a consensus.
The lease will not be a $1-per-year contract, but rather a portion of the market rate that all parties involved haven’t discussed yet. The Heritage Center and PPDA have agreed to a 90-day window to negotiate the lease terms, which will allow for an agreement to be executed sometime this summer.
Robinson hopes that in the event a lease agreement is reached with PPDA, that Patriots Point is put in charge to run the museum. He anticipates the Heritage Center will pay a “reasonable rent.”
“As we move through time, hopefully we will be in a position to pay Patriots Point more. But Patriots Point gets the benefit of having this facility at their front door so I think it will enhance their attendance. It’s one of those things where one and one equals three,” Robinson added.