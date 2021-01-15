Mayor extends emergency proclamation for face coverings, DHEC shifts to mitigation measures

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie enacted an emergency proclamation requiring the wearing of face coverings in certain circumstances. The proclamation became effective January 15 at 12:01 a.m. and will expire 90 days later.
“After consulting with town council members as well as frontline healthcare providers and business owners, I am re-issuing the basic mask requirement that is currently in place in Mount Pleasant. This proclamation will last for 90 days,” Haynie said.
“Mask requirements are part of a statewide effort, urged by our governor and endorsed by public and private healthcare professionals. It protects retail workers, keeping our workforce and our economy healthy, and makes town-owned facilities safer, protecting our citizens and our staff so they can serve the public. It also enables the most vulnerable in our population to buy the necessities of life - their groceries and their medicine - in a more protective environment.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday, Jan. 14 confirmed 4,809 new confirmed cases and 136 new probable cases of COVID-19, plus 18 additional confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths. These increases come as South Carolina faces new records for the highest number of new total cases and highest positivity rate – reaching 5,077 new cases Wednesday, Jan. 6 and a positive rate of 34.2% Tuesday, Jan. 5.
During the first two weeks of 2021 alone, 45,210 South Carolinians were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 337,845, probable cases to 33,335, confirmed deaths to 5,420, and 514 probable deaths.
Public health officials announced the state is changing its efforts from containment to community mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities at staggering rates, we are calling on South Carolinians to take immediate actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Interim Public Health Director for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). “Until the COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available and enough people are vaccinated, we must all act now or continue to face unprecedented numbers of cases that are overwhelming our hospitals and healthcare systems, as well as taking the lives of those we love. To do that, every one of us must recommit to the fight. We are all on the frontlines. If we don’t act now, we could face many dark months ahead.”
During containment, the effort is made to control the spread of disease by investigating each case and all who come into contact with them. The move from disease containment to a disease mitigation phase occurs when cases of disease are widespread and difficult to investigate one by one. Information on mitigation strategies is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
