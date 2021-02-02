Maurice Washington will look for sincerity as a Constitutional Essay judge

The Moultrie News, in partnership with local attorney Larry Kobrovsky, is sponsoring its Annual Constitution Essay Contest, which asks readers to write an essay focusing on "What does our right of freedom of speech actually mean within the context of our Constitution?" One of the judges who will be evaluating these essays is Maurice Washington.
As the second youngest of 10 siblings, Washington knows the importance of fighting to make his voice heard. The first-time Constitution Essay Contest judge has always cherished the right to free speech and is looking forward to reading a range of essays from students and adults on the topic.
“I think it’s so timely and it’s thought provoking particularly for school-aged kids – I’m excited about reading their thoughts on the issue of this important constitutional right,” Washington said.
Washington has an extensive background in education and public service in Charleston. He currently serves as the executive chair for the Charleston County Republican Party. Previously, he was a member of Charleston City Council for eight years; he worked on community development committees and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tempore in 1992. He served on numerous boards including South Carolina ETV, Charleston Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Trident Urban League and various school boards, including South Carolina State University’s board of trustees, his alma mater.
He said the essay contest is a “good community project” that encourages adults, teachers and students to discuss the constitutional right to free speech. For students, Washington encourages them to follow their heart and disregard labels that are oftentimes attached to beliefs. The contest gives students the opportunity to delve into the topic and determine what free speech truly means in America.
“Free speech is certainly under assault. At this age of their lives, I just think it’s so important that they take a deep dive in such an important and sacred constitutional right,” Washington said.
For adults, Washington sees the contest as an opportunity for them to revisit the idea of free speech, asking themselves if they are teaching it correctly to the children in their lives.
“What adults do, kids tend to kind of mimic and seek approval from them. So maybe it will awaken their minds as well,” Washington said, emphasizing that the beauty of the contest is that people from a range of ages get to share their thoughts.
When it comes to judging the essays, Washington is looking for sincerity and genuineness. “You can tell by reading a person’s writing whether or not a person is speaking from their heart as well as their mind,” he said. “When you’re speaking from both, a different kind of passion is in the end product.”
He said being candid and straightforward are also important qualities because they show what the writer truly believes.
The essay contest officially begins on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and ends on Wednesday, March 17. Only online submissions are accepted. Entries should be submitted to: moultrienews.com/constitution-essay.
The contest is open to both students and adults. Students from local middle and high schools are encouraged to participate. The teacher with the most students from their classes participating in the contest will receive $250.
The top essay in each of the three age categories will be awarded a cash prize:
Middle School winner — $100
High School winner — $250
Adult winner — $500
Essays must be double-spaced in 12 point Times New Roman font. Middle school students should write no more than 300 words. High school student and adult essays should be no more than 500 words.