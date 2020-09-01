Masks no longer mandated in Mount Pleasant grocery stores, other businesses

Mount Pleasant Town Council held a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and vote on an Emergency Ordinance requiring face coverings in certain circumstances to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19 during the current public health emergency and recovery. Failing to receive a two-thirds majority vote, there is no longer a requirement in the town to wear a mask in a grocery store, or other businesses.
The council's ordinance in place since July 1 mandating masks in grocery stores, pharmacies, town municipal buildings, salons and barber shops expired on Aug. 29. The new ordinance would have restored those regulations, exemptions including anyone with a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mass and children under the age of 12.
During the meeting, an amendment passed 5-4 to redefine retail in the ordinance as grocery and pharmacy only — removing food establishments from the ordinance. Councilmembers Tom O'Rourke, Gary Santos, G.M. Whitley and Mayor Will Haynie voted against the amendment.
Gov. Henry McMaster has required a mask mandate in restaurants statewide since Aug. 3.
Following a series of public comments and nearly an hour-long discussion between councilmembers; O'Rourke, Santos, Brenda Corley and Kathy Landing voted in denial of the ordinance to require masks in grocery stores and pharmacies.
The council's vote follows McMaster urging municipalities to pass mass requirements and less than a week before school begins in Charleston County.
The town of Mount Pleasant still has a resolution in place dating back to July 29 that encourages residents and visitors to wear face coverings "everywhere."