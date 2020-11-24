Lucy Beckham's Girls Tennis served up success with school's first state title

The Lucy Beckham High School Girls Tennis Team secured the ultimate achievement in high school sports after a season of firsts. It’s the school’s inaugural year with a first-year head tennis coach leading a team of eighth, ninth and tenth graders during an unprecedented COVID-19 season.
“I told the girls that when you look at a success story like this, there's so much behind the scenes work that goes on,” said Lizl Kotz, Beckham’s Girls Tennis head coach.
On Oct. 31, the team faced its final competitor, Greenville Senior High School, in the AAAA division championship after winning a difficult match against Hilton Head Island High School in the semi-finals.
Kotz did not want the players going into the championship with any expectations, even though Beckham was favored to win. She said it was their chance to finish what they started. The result? A 5-1 victory over Greenville and Beckham’s first state title.
Piper Charney, a tenth grader and Beckham’s top player, also made school history with a first place win in the AAAAA-AAAA individual bracket. Ella DeFord, an eighth grader, won third place in the individual bracket.
Charney said it’s been fun to be a part of a team instead of only playing individually, which is what she’s used to. After the team win, she enjoyed celebrating with her teammates and taking photos with the trophy. The players already designed their championship rings with the words “first ever” engraved on the inside.
Beckham, Mount Pleasant’s second high school, opened its doors in September with only ninth and tenth grade students for its first year. For Crystal Daniel, parent of ninth grade player Kate Daniel, the championship was a surreal moment because many of their competitors had never heard of their school.
“You get to see the hard work these girls put into tennis. It doesn’t happen overnight,” said Crystal Daniel, adding that the teammates’ chemistry on and off the court was something that stood out to her. She credits the players’ supportive attitudes to the coaching staff, Kotz and Michelle Kraus.
Leslie Charney, parent of Piper Charney, also acknowledged Kotz’s role in the team’s success.
“We were super lucky to have somebody who actually knows a lot about tennis, plays the sport herself and is really good from a mental aspect,” Leslie Charney said.
Kotz played tennis at Indiana University and has a degree in physical therapy. She continues to compete on the court and said it has helped her as a coach because she can relate to the pressure her players face.
As a coach, she said she looks for moments to build mental training skills because it’s an important aspect of tennis competition.
“If you don't have your head on right, you can be a really good athlete, but you can't always access your skills," Kotz said.
She helps the players minimize performance anxiety by using the mantra “progress over perfection” and compares competition to taking an exam: It’s an opportunity for the players to show what they are working and improving on.
Kotz explained she also focuses on building a mindset of gratitude among the team. Before each match, the players gather in a circle and say two things they are thankful for. Gratitude reminders were especially important during the uncertainty of this season.
“COVID helped drive home the message that we're just very thankful to have a season,” Kotz said.
The tennis season was delayed a month and the decision to start the season was still up in the air until two days before it started. Kotz said a lot of energy went into following health guidelines that would have gone towards coaching. For example, each player could only use their three labeled balls to prevent the spread of germs.
Even with the uncertainty, Kotz saw this tennis season as something that provided a sense of normality and stability for the players.
“With COVID, you start seeing the effects on lack of social input, lack of having friends around, lack of seeing a lot of smiles,” Kotz said.
Since Beckham is a new school, the tennis season was the players’ first introduction to their school and classmates.
“Tennis season actually started before we all went into school, so it was so nice to get to meet people before actually walking into the building for the first time,” Piper Charney said.
For a team with a state championship already under its belt, the standards are high for next season, but Kotz said she wouldn’t make any predictions because for any coach the goal should be to train the best team you can for that particular year.
“I know that each year will be a new team, a new experience,” Kotz said.
Crystal Daniel said that the championship win put Beckham in the “state spotlight.” Looking forward to the program’s growth, she said she is hoping Beckham eventually gets its own tennis courts instead of having to use the Mount Pleasant Tennis Complex courts.
Kate Daniel said she is excited about developing her tennis skills throughout her next three years in high school.
“I’m looking forward to working more with my coaches. They feel like such a big part of our family,” Kate Daniel said. She is also excited to meet new players who join the team and “expand the family.”