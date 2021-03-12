Lucy Beckham moved to virtual classes due to COVID-19 cases

Lucy Beckham High School students are attending school virtually starting March 12 due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, said Principal Anna Dassing in a letter to parents.
Students will be able to return to in-person classes on March 22. All extracurricular activities are currently suspended and will resume when the students return to school.
The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and with guidance from DHEC.
“It is important that steps be taken to prevent further spread and ensure the safety of those who might be at risk of serious infection,” Dassing said in the statement.
The school district planned to sanitize the building with 100% disinfection fogging so the staff would be able to teach remotely from their classrooms.
Students and staff members who have been in close contact with a positive case will be contacted.
The letter gave recommendations for students and families to remain safe while at home, noting that those with the virus can be infectious up to two days before showing symptoms.
- Monitor you child and notify your doctor for any of the following symptoms for the next 14 days: Fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell.
- Keep your child separated from other family members who may be at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. This includes those who are elderly and those with health conditions.
- Help your child practice good hand hygiene, remind them to cover coughs and sneezes and clean frequently touched surfaces often.
- Please keep your children at home as much as possible and avoid any social activities.