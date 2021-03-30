Lowcountry Strawberry Festival general information

General Information
Admission:
- $12 - Ages 12 and up
- $8 - Ages 2-11
- Children 1 and under admitted free with accompanying paid adult admission
Includes admission to family attractions, festival rides and U-Pick areas, however it does not include tickets for any of the rides. Note: Sale of admission tickets to the event will end one hour before closing each night.
Tickets For Rides
- Save $5 on All You Can Ride Wrist Bands purchased in advance online at $20 each.
- Ride wristbands will be $25 at the event. Includes all rides and attractions except for the pony rides which require a separate ticket purchase. (Please note that a portion of the proceeds for this attraction will be donated to animal rescue organizations)
- Tickets for individual rides also available at $1.25 each. Number of tickets required for each ride will vary.
Event Days and Hours of Operation
Thursday April 29 - 6 to 10 p.m.
- Only The festival rides operate on this day.
- Family attractions area and U-Pick strawberries will not be open.
- Admission is free with three canned goods, which will be distributed to local food banks (Regular admission rates apply without canned goods).
- All You Can Ride Wrist Bands are $10 on this night only.
Friday April 30 - Noon to 10 p.m.
- Festival rides open during all hours.
- Family attractions open until 7 p.m.
- Regular admission and ride ticket pricing.
- U-Pick fields scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m.(as long as berries are available)
Saturday May 1 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Festival rides open during all hours.
- Family attractions open until 7 p.m.
- Regular admission and ride ticket pricing.
- U-Pick fields scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m.(as long as berries are available)
Sunday May 2 - Noon to 8 p.m.
- Festival rides and family attractions open during all hours.
- Regular admission and ride ticket pricing.
- U-Pick fields scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. (as long as berries are available).
Please note that if the strawberry fields are picked clean of all the ripe berries at any given point prior to the end of scheduled U-pick hours, the fields at that time. U-Pick strawberries will be $2.49 lb. and for health and safety reasons, purchase of a one gallon bucket for $2 will be required for picking berries.
The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival is located on the perimeter of Boone Hall Plantation and entrance to the event is located 1/2 mile north of Long Point Road on Hwy. 17 in Mt. Pleasant.
An address that can be used to enter into map software on a smart phone is: 2434 N. Hwy. 17, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 29464. This address will give directions to the event entrance located on the Boone Hall Farms side of the property. Parking is free. Please do not go to the main entrance to Boone Hall Plantation at 1235 Long Point Road. There is no entrance to this event from there.
For more information about the Lowcountry Strawberry Festival go to: www.boonehallplantation.com/special_event/the-lowcountry-strawberry-festival/