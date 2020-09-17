Lowcountry Orphan Relief names new Executive Director

Lowcountry Orphan Relief (LOR) is pleased to announce the selection of Lois Dane Richter as the new executive director.
Richter is a Lowcountry native, having grown up in Rockville; she now resides in Mount Pleasant. Richter obtained her undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston and her Master’s degree in clinical psychology from The Citadel. She has been a Licensed Professional Counselor for many years and most recently retired from the Department of Social Services, where she was the county director in Beaufort, S.C.
Richter was on the first steering committee as LOR was in the beginning stages. Richter has already experienced the generosity of the donors and volunteers who make the work at Lowcountry Orphan Relief possible. Richter stated, “It feels like a homecoming coming back.”