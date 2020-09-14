Longtime area shrimper Wayne Magwood dies in auto-pedestrian collision

Longtime area shrimp boat captain Wayne Magwood died Sept. 11 in an auto-pedestrian collision on Coleman Boulevard. He was 67 years old.

Magwood will forever be remembered in the Mount Pleasant community for his dedication to the shrimping industry for more than 30 years. He recently retired and sold his famous Winds of Fortune vessel in July.

Magwood started shrimp trawling at 12 years old. As previously reported by the Moultrie News, his best catch aboard the Winds of Fortune was on opening day of shrimp season in 1996. The crew fetched 10,000 pounds of shrimp in 13 hours and turned around and sold it for $3 per pound and made $30,000.

In 2007, Magwood purchased the land and built the marina on Magwood Dock, where Simmons Marina is located today. After Magwood sold the property to the bank in 2014, the marina recently sold once more in June for just under $4 million.

In July, Magwood shared that he was looking forward to the slower pace of life in retirement and the opportunity to offer advice to shrimpers on the creek.

The Town of Mount Pleasant and the Magwood family have worked together for the past 33 years to put on an annual Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival to honor local shrimpers and fisherman.

The third-generation shrimper was considered an icon by locals. Over the weekend social media was flooded with remembrance posts complimenting Magwood's character and memories shared over the years on the creek.

Tarvin's Seafood posted a photo of Magwood by Shem Creek and wrote "Goodnight sweet friend. We all love and miss you already!"

Shem Creek Fisheries thanked the community for the outpouring of admiration to his family and the shrimping fleet. It also announced that there are plans in the works for a public celebration of life event and to check back to their Facebook page for updates.

Rest in peace Wayne Magwood.