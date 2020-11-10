Long after their time in uniform, veterans’ commitment to service remains

Even after his 23 years in the Army National Guard had ended, John Evans could not resist the urge to serve. When members of his old unit were being bussed out of town to prepare for a security deployment in Kuwait, he was part of an escort that led them from the Mount Pleasant Armory up Interstate 26. Now he’s involved in a program that places holiday wreaths at the headstones of fallen service members in national cemeteries.
“It’s giving back in a way many people don’t understand,” Evans said of the program, called Wreaths Across America, which will place wreaths at Beaufort National Cemetery and other resting places on Dec. 19. “You go into these cemeteries in the middle of December, and it’s as drab as anything. But when you finish putting those wreaths out, it’s like an artist has painted a brand new picture. The greenery stands out, bringing a color that was not there.”
For veterans, that desire to serve is always there. Among men and women in uniform it transcends ages, military branches, and generations. For Evans, it’s manifested in beautifying national cemeteries during the holidays. For Air Force veteran Bill King, commander of the Mount Pleasant VFW post, it’s in overseeing 122 members who in non-coronavirus times organize Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas parties for those in VA hospitals.
For 101-year-old Liz Osher, who served in the Marines during World War II and later worked as a flight nurse during the Korean War, it meant honoring lost veterans of the USS Yorktown in an October ceremony at Patriots Point. For Kevin Berry, it means continuing to serve as a brigade commander in the Army National Guard even after a pair of deployments to Afghanistan that each separated him from his wife and children for a year.
“For me, serving in the military is a way to give back,” Berry said. “I feel like we are all put here to make a difference in some way, which is why I’ve stayed in as long as I have. It’s challenging trying to balance that. Two of my sons were born when I was on deployment, which put a heavy burden on my wife and family. Those are chances you don’t get back in life, but It’s a sacrifice we all make.”
‘The nature of our mission’
King served 24 years in the Air Force, working as a jet engine mechanic in Thailand during the height of the Vietnam War. “We had to keep the airplanes flying,” he recalled. “Our base was mortared a couple of times, but it wasn’t a big deal — not like what the guys on the ground in Vietnam got. We kept our planes flying in and out, just doing what we had to do.”
King later became a flight engineer — someone who monitors aircraft engine and control systems before, during and after flight — on C-141 cargo planes and AWACS surveillance aircraft, before landing at Joint Base Andrews where he worked on Air Force Two and served occasionally as a backup on Air Force One. His time flying government officials spanned from the Reagan administration in 1986 to the Clinton administration in 1994.
“It was the greatest job in the Air Force, as far as I was concerned,” said King, who will be co-grand marshal of this year’s Charleston Veterans Day parade, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus. “I worked flights to Berlin when the wall was coming down, was over in the desert before the (Persian Gulf) War started, taking the Secretary of State over there to meet with the coalition. We went to Russia, to China, did all kinds of things most people don’t get to do.”
Osher was one of 20,000 women who served in the Marine Corps during World War II, working as a communications specialist at an airfield in Hawaii located seven miles west of Pearl Harbor. She later graduated from the Yale School of Nursing, and during the Korean War served as a flight nurse based in Japan. She flew frequently into and out of the war zone on flights evacuating American casualties, helping to save lives in the process.
Berry first deployed to Afghanistan in 2007, when he worked as an embedded trainer—training the commander of an Afghan infantry company, which entailed going out in missions and frequent encounters with the Taliban. “Unfortunately there were some IED (improvised explosive device) strikes on different units, a lot of engagements and firefights,” Berry recalled. “It was just the nature of our mission and what we did.”
Missions meant being out of contact with his family for weeks on end. When Berry’s wife gave birth to one of their sons — whom he didn’t meet until the baby was nine months old — it took hours to connect a call between the Afghan desert to the hospital. When he returned to Afghanistan in 2012, Berry served as executive officer of a battalion responsible for route clearance, which involved hunting for IEDs in the eastern part of the country.
“While it’s tough and it’s challenging, it’s nothing in comparison to what some of the veterans experienced from World War I to Vietnam — just the conditions they had to deal with,” Berry said. “It’s never good, but I have the utmost respect for older veterans who served in Vietnam and previous conflicts. They sacrificed more than most people can ever imagine.”
‘They all died for you’
Evans spent the entirety of his service based out of the Mount Pleasant Armory, and retired one year before military personnel began shipping out for the Persian Gulf War. “I would actually get mad,” he said. “My wife would ask me, ‘Why are you so mad?’ Well, because for all these years I’ve trained for this, and now I don’t get to do it, you know? It becomes a mindset.”
But even in retirement, Evans’ commitment to service remained. He helped revive the Marion Marauders Society, originally founded in 1949, which fosters kinship among former guardsmen and other military personnel. “Guys were passing away, and the only time we were all together was at funerals,” he said. “I said, ‘It ought to not be like this.’”
And each December, Evans is instrumental in the Wreaths Across America event at Beaufort National Cemetery. The caravan from the Charleston area meets at a gas station in Jacksonboro, where a motorcycle escort leads donated tractor trailers carrying the wreaths — 26,000 of which were placed in Beaufort last year.
A regular in the procession is Miff Cone, who moved to Mount Pleasant from Atlanta 13 years ago, and whose father-in-law served in World War II. “He passed away three years ago,” she said. “Since then, we’ve done it in his memory.” The solemnity of the ceremony will remain even though this year’s event has been altered due to the coronavirus — wreath-layers will be allowed into the cemetery in groups of about 50 people each.
The percentage of Americans who have served in the military has gradually dropped. It was 7 percent as of 2016, according to Pew Research Center, compared to 20 percent in 1980. That’s led some older veterans in particular to wonder if members of more recent generations can even understand the sacrifices made by their compatriots. “You have people who don’t even know where Vietnam is, and we lost a lot of lives over there,” King said. “We need to teach that history. Because if you don’t learn your history, you’re doomed to repeat it.”
Which is why Evans encourages even those with no personal connection to the military to become involved in wreath-laying ceremonies at national cemeteries. “People will say, ‘Well, I don’t know anyone who’s a veteran.’ Well, that’s irrelevant,” he said. “They all died for you.”