Local student attends early college to study human rights

While most students at 16 are settling into high school and learning to drive, Noa Doucette started her first semester at Bard College at Simon’s Rock to continue kindling her passion for social justice within the United States and internationally.
Doucette is studying human rights; however, she is still deciding which angle to pursue. “I don’t know who I’m going to advocate for, but I have a passion for it,” she said.
Simon’s Rock is a four-year early college in Great Barrington, Massachusetts where students have left high school after 10th or 11th grade to pursue a college degree. It is part of Bard College, which was founded in 1860 and is located nearby, in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. One aspect that attracted Doucette to Simon’s Rock was the opportunity to meet students from different cultures who have diverse viewpoints. She also wanted to dive deep into human rights issues and jumpstart her career.
Doucette started at Simon’s Rock last fall when she would have been entering her junior year at Wando High School. She said she explored classes unavailable in high school, such as a class about police brutality around the world, a writing class that focused on social and environmental justice and a world history class with international students.
“Simon’s Rock is full of eager learners who don’t want to wait to get started on a rigorous college curriculum,” said Andrew Buemi, writer and digital content editor for Simon’s Rock. “They are often independent, and show great maturity and a desire to challenge themselves, just like Noa.”
Doucette acknowledged that pursuing a career in human rights advocacy could be mentally demanding.
“You know that could easily crumble me and so I have to have a balance in another thing I love,” she said.
For Doucette, that means playing the violin, a passion she discovered 10 years ago. Coming from a musical family, she followed in her dad’s footsteps and he even passed down his violin to her.
Recently, she played in a pit orchestra for “Guys and Dolls,” and said it was amazing to play music for a theater production. She also played at a wedding and Christmas festival.
“Even this past fall semester it’s just become more and more serious, like wow this is something I really want to keep doing. There’s so many opportunities just through continuing to develop that gift, so I’m excited,” Doucette said.
She is in the process of auditioning for a music program and is considering a double major in music.
Doucette did not always have her eyes set on going to college early. She learned about Simon’s Rock from a mail advertisement during her sophomore year of high school; she didn’t know early college was even a possibility before that.
After looking into the school, she thought it would be a perfect fit. Her family, including her mom, dad and three sisters, supported her decision to attend college early, although her mom was hesitant at first.
“Originally my mom was just like, ‘No you can’t leave, you can’t leave me early … I can’t lose two years,’” Doucette said.
Her mom’s wish to keep her daughter at home for a little longer did come true since Doucette is completing her first year at Simon’s Rock virtually from her home in Mount Pleasant due to COVID-19. Buemi said most students and faculty are on campus and following strict COVID-19 precautions, but the school offers remote learning options and virtual involvement in clubs and events for those who cannot be on campus.
“I’m happy to be home with them for a little extra time as a bit of a compromise. I definitely will be happy to be on campus and get the full independence and the full experience,” Doucette said.
Attending college at Simon’s Rock opened the doors to a diverse learning environment for Doucette. At Simon’s Rock, out of the 450 full-time students, 40 percent are students of color, 60 percent are women and the student body represents 15 different countries.
Her individual classes reflect the school’s demographics.
“It was the first time I had ever been in a class where everybody was African American; it was like, ‘Oh okay this is different, I’m not used to this,’” Doucette said.
“Wando was awesome, there was a lot of amazing people, so nothing negative about them or my classmates, but it was very cool meeting other people and people who speak other languages and just have all of these other experiences,” Doucette said.
Doucette’s friend and classmate lives in India and the time difference is fascinating to her – his class starts at 5:30 a.m. in India while it is at 7 p.m. for Doucette. She said it’s easy to feel isolated in America or South Carolina, but there are so many people doing amazing things across the world while the other half is asleep.
Doucette cannot exactly pinpoint the moment she became interested in human rights and advocacy, she said it has always been an underlying passion. She credits her family for instilling those values early on.
“Serving people and loving people and coming around people has always been a foundation in our family,” Doucette said.
Growing up, Doucette’s family volunteered with Safe Families to take care of children who were on the brink of foster care while their parents figured things out. Doucette has always been fascinated with Chinese culture. She remembers learning about Chinese athletes who were rigorously trained in a sport and then were injured or longer able to play, which resulted in homelessness because they weren’t trained in any other skill. She shares a passion for both international issues and social justice for minority groups in the United States.
“I know I want to do something in human rights, I don’t know exactly what I want it to be. I’m just learning as much as I can about the issues,” Doucette said.