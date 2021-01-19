Local high school students fundraise for blood cancer research

Motivated high school students across the country are leading the charge to end blood cancer. Jan. 16 marked the start of the seven-week Students of the Year fundraising campaign benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and several Charleston area students are seeking donations and sponsorships.
Known as a philanthropic leadership development program, campaign leaders are tasked with reaching their fundraising goals while they receive mentorship and gain professional skills. The teams compete within the Lowcountry and each regional winner will compete for national recognition.
Katherine Nguyen, a sophomore at Academic Magnet High School and Mount Pleasant resident, is co-leading Team The Cure Campaign with her classmate Millie Curtis.
“It’s such a good opportunity for me to actually raise money for such a good cause,” Nguyen said. “I think it’s something oftentimes high school students don’t think they can do.” Nguyen’s personal goal is to raise $5,000 and the team set a $25,000 goal.
Prior to the fundraiser’s kickoff, team leaders spent several months building a team, setting fundraising goals and reaching out to local businesses to gauge interest. Liba Buchanan, the campaign development manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in South Carolina and Georgia, said team leaders range from freshmen to seniors, emphasizing that any student can make a difference.
“I think it’s really incredible because the program really allows students to see that they can make an incredible impact,” Buchanan said.
Students are nominated for the position by a former Student of the Year candidate and then go through an application process. Some students may have participated on a team before, but being a campaign leader is a one-time commitment.
Buchanan said all of the students are unique and have their own reasons why they put time and effort towards the cause.
“Some have a strong connection to blood cancer … I’ve also worked with students who don’t have a direct connection, but they are really inspired because they know they can make an impact,” Buchanan said.
For Savannah Stanton, the cause is personal. The senior at Wando High School is fundraising in support of her friend, Brauer Dowd, who is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor. Last year, Dowd was the Lowcountry Student of the Year winner and her team raised over $160,000.
“I definitely wanted to follow in her footsteps and be able to raise money so we can be the generation that beats cancer,” Stanton said.
Stanton met Dowd in her final stages of cancer treatment and saw how hard it was for her. After Dowd’s double hip replacement surgery, Stanton helped her through the school hallways and brought her bookbag home when needed.
“I definitely just want to be able to help people not have to go through what she did,” Stanton said.
Now, Dowd is a student at Clemson University studying early childhood education and religious studies, the same career path that Stanton is considering. This year, Team Brauer Power has an overall fundraising goal of $15,000; Stanton added she would be thrilled if they could raise $25,000. Stanton’s personal goal is $6,000.
For McKenna Young, her Catholic faith encourages her to give back to those in need, which is one reason why she’s dedicating her time to the cause.
“I really want to be a part of this because I know I’m making a difference in supporting LLS in everything they do,” Young said. “I want to see better research so that no one has to be told that they have cancer again.”
Young and Caitlin Keffer, co-leaders of Team Cure Crew, are both juniors at Bishop England High School. Keffer was nominated by a classmate who was a team leader last year and she asked Young if she wanted to co-lead the team with her. Keffer is passionate about the impact the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has had on blood cancer patients.
“Cancer is something that has affected all of us at some point whether that’s a friend or family member and it’s really just doing my part in helping to eliminate cancer,” Keffer said.
Throughout the seven-week campaign, team members reach out to personal contacts, including family and friends, and ask them to donate. They also ask businesses in the area for corporate support.
“These students are each remarkable in their own way,” Buchanan continued, “Every student sets really high goals for themselves.”
Another aspect of the Students of the Year Campaign is to help the students foster professional skills, including public speaking, project management, financial literacy and presentation skills.
For Nguyen, she’s learned that rejection is a part of the process, but that doesn’t mean to stop trying.
“Just in the couple of months that we’ve been preparing for this, I’ve already started being more persistent,” Nguyen said.
She’s excited to continue sharing her passion for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with others.
Keffer said she’s gained confidence when it comes to reaching out to people for donations.
“That’s definitely a professional skill that’s really valuable for us as teenagers,” Keffer said. “I’m sure not a lot of people our age are doing things like that.”
Young added, “I’m looking forward to see how much we can accomplish with this and getting everyone excited about helping out for this cause.”
Other campaign leaders from Mount Pleasant include Bishop England students, Sadie Bailey with Team Sadie and Kendall Long with Team Long Strong; and Ali and Tegan McInnes with Team Macs from Lucy Beckham High School.
The Students of the Year Charleston fundraising page can be found at https://www.studentsoftheyear.org/soy-candidates/4586. Each individual team has its own fundraising page with details about the team and donation options.