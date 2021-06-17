League of Women Voters hosts final session of Good Governance series on June 21

The League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area invites the public to the final session of their Good Governance Symposium Series on Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m. This final session will explore how election systems can enhance voter representation. It begins with reviewing South Carolina’s current election systems.
The symposium will examine a number of topics through the lens of Ranked Choice Voting. This includes: open primaries, at-large vs. single member districts, and citizen-led ballot initiatives.
Constitutional law scholar John Simpkins will begin the evening by giving a historical background on voting systems used in South Carolina and elsewhere that enhance or limit voter representation and engagement (as voters and candidates).
Paula Lee and Dr. Barbara Klein, LWV experts on Ranked Choice Voting (RCV), will then give details on RCV (which is currently only used in South Carolina for military/overseas voting, but has been adopted more broadly in some other cities and states.)
They will also discuss the impact that other voting approaches (including single-member districts vs at-large districts) have on voter representation and engagement.
The event is free and open to the public but an RSVP must be sent via the zoom link.
The public can learn more about Ranked Choice Voting in advance of the event by visiting the Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center website.
This session is free and open to the public, and will be held virtually. Registration will be open until 5:00 on June 21.
To register and for more information on the Session 5 symposium on election systems and voter representation, click here.