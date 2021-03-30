Lawyer turned author explores new career later in life

After long careers in the same field, many Boomers are using retirement as an opportunity to try something new. As this particular trial lawyer’s 42-year career is coming to an end, Vernon Glenn is not planning to slow down any time soon.
“People ask me from time to time ‘are you retiring?’ and I say no, I’m just going a different direction now,” Glenn said. “To retire is repugnant to me.”
Choosing to go in a different direction led the 71-year-old to author two novels that are part of a planned four book series. In addition, he wrote a children’s book “You Never Know Who Your Angels Are.”
Glenn said he’s always felt like he’s had a book in him. Friends have told him he should write a book after listening to one of his stories he often tells. But, he didn’t put words to paper until a friend gave him a one-sentence command that he couldn’t ignore: “write the damn book.”
That’s when the tale of Edie Terrell came to life. In the first book, “Friday Calls,” Terrell is at the start of his law career and learning the ropes. In Glenn’s second book, “You Have Your Way,” that comes out April 13, Terrell is in the middle of his successful law career when he gets involved in some dicey business.
Glenn said the thriller novels are 85 percent true. He took two real experiences from his personal and professional life and created a connection between the two while using creative license to enhance the story. He said many characters are based on people he knows in his life, including the main character that mimics many of Glenn’s own traits. After reading the first book, Glenn’s 96-year-old mother asked why she didn’t have a bigger role, but Glenn assured her that she had more screen time in the next novel. Her other critique was the bad language, but Glenn said that’s how people talk in the street. He told her “we’re not at the debutante ball.”
For Glenn, the writing has come easy – when he takes the time to actually sit down and write. His biggest roadblock right now is procrastination due to a long checklist with other important tasks, like filling out tax information. When he writes, he only allows himself an hour and a half per writing session. He sets an egg timer behind his laptop to alert him when his time is up.
Glenn attributes his ease for writing to the many years spent writing briefs and memorandums.
While writing a novel with engaging dialogue and character development may seem different than a straightforward brief, Glenn said the end goal is the same. For both instances, he’s trying to sell the reader – whether it’s persuading a lawyer or judge, or engaging a reader who has a long list of books to read and will drop this one if it isn’t interesting.
As an avid reader himself, Glenn knows the importance of keeping a reader engaged. His rule of thumb is he will stop reading a book if he’s not interested after 50 pages. He said he has a “ziggurat” of books up and down his stairs, similar to the ancient Mesopotamia structure, so he’s not going to spend time reading a book that doesn’t hold his interest.
“I’ve told people I don’t have time to die, I have books to read,” Glenn said. “I consider it part of my professional work as a writer to read all the time and I enjoy doing that.”
Aside from reading, Glenn has plenty of avenues for writing inspiration, whether it’s simply a long life of experiences or previous cases he’s worked on. He said he’s kept records over the years, plus whenever an idea pops in his head, he’ll write it down in a journal.
Little did he know that his career as a lawyer was preparing him to be a storyteller.
“When you’re talking to juries, you have to be able to tell a good story. You have to be able to tell it effectively,” Glenn said. “So I’ve always had stories in me.”
Not only is Glenn diving headfirst into the writing world, he also started the publishing company Cooper River Books, alongside his publicist Hannah Larrew with Spellbound Public Relations. The company published Glenn’s most recent novel and he will begin reviewing manuscripts from other authors soon.
“I like staying busy. I cannot imagine saying I’m retired and now I’m gonna go home and watch Netflix, Glenn said. “I mean, I like to watch Netflix some, but I can’t imagine being sedentary.”
At 71-years-old, Glenn said he has the energy level of a 35-year-old and he isn’t planning to stop finding new endeavors any time soon. Aside from writing books and heading up a publishing company, Glenn recently purchased a horse and has his eyes set on going to the Olympics.
“My oldest son said, ‘Dad, your obituary is gonna have all sorts of junk in it,” Glenn said.
While Glenn enjoys staying active and busy, he knew when it was time to begin phasing out of his law career, one that he has “thoroughly enjoyed” over the last 42 years.
“How does the end come to a very action packed trial lawyer’s life? Do I get sick? Do I die? … What happened was I began to get bored,” Glenn said.
He also didn’t want to reach the point where he stayed too long in the profession and was no longer effective because he said he’s seen too many lawyers and other professionals “stay at the dance too long.”
Instead, he’s focusing his energy on writing books, which is something he’s always wanted to do, but never had the time in the midst of his busy career and raising a family.
He’s already begun writing the third novel in the series and is looking forward to introducing more characters that mirror real life figures.
On April 15 at 6 p.m., Buxton Books is hosting Glenn, alongside local author Sara Johnson who wrote “The Bones Remember,” for a conversation over Zoom. To register for the virtual event, email Monica Lerch at Monica@BuxtonBooks.com