Late Wando athletic director elected to SCACA hall of fame

The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) recently announced that Bob Hayes, the former athletic director and football coach at Wando High School, has been posthumously elected to the SCACA Hall of Fame.
He will be inducted with the Class of 2021 on July 25 during the SCACA’s Annual Awards Ceremony at the Greenville Convention Center.
Hayes passed away in June at age 60 after a long battle with cancer.
“The SCACA Hall of Fame recognition embodies his contribution across South Carolina and will preserve his name among those great athletic administrators in our state,” said Mark Buchman, the interim athletic director at Wando.
Buchman said that Hayes’ motto was “to do what is best for the kids” and the Hall of Fame honor displays how he lived out his beliefs.
Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, Wando’s principal, worked with Hayes for 13 years. She called him a “true friend” and said it is impossible to describe how much he meant to the community.
“Bob Hayes was a pillar of the CCSD community and the South Carolina High School League but especially the Wando High School community,” said Eppelsheimer. “… He stood for all that is great about our school – commitment to students, athletes, family and staff, along with a dedication to excellence and an amazing work ethic.”
Hayes graduated from Coral Cables High School in Coral Gables, Florida, then came to the Palmetto State to play football at Furman University. After graduating college, he spent 37 years coaching, including 33 years in the Lowcountry – first at Stratford High School then the last 20 years at Wando. He served as the Warrior’s athletic director from 2000 to 2020 and the head football coach from 2000 to 2009.
“Coach Hayes was a man who always put the kids first and was an instrumental part of Ms. Lucy Beckham and Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer’s vision to propel Wando High School and Mount Pleasant onto the national stage for its academics and athletics,” said Buchman.
During Coach Hayes’ tenure at Wando, the Warriors captured 53 state championships in various sports and seven Carlisle Cups, a yearly award that recognizes the state’s most successful athletic program.
He was an assistant coach at the North-South All-Star Game and the Shrine Bowl, and won other accolades including SCACA Athletic Director of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year.
Hayes was a 33-year member of SCACA, and a 13-year member of the Board of Directors, serving as president of the association in 2007. He was also a 20-year member of the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association.
In May 2020, Charleston County School District (CCSD) and its Board of Trustees honored Coach Hayes by naming the field at the District 2 Regional Stadium, built on Wando’s campus, “Robert E Hayes Field” in recognition of his dedication to the high school, the Mount Pleasant community, CCSD and South Carolina.
“Bob participated in countless meetings as we worked through the planning, design, and construction of the District 2 Stadium,” said Dr. Eppelsheimer. “I am thankful the field at the District 2 Regional Stadium bears his name so everyone will know about his legacy and contributions to Wando. We lost a good man too soon, but we’ll continue to celebrate his legacy.”
Four other coaches will be honored as Hall of Fame inductees at the 2021 SCACA banquet including Dr. Jerry Brown, Delmer Howell, Mike Srock, and James “Nate” Thompson.