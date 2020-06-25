Jamie Lynn shrimp boat sinking near mouth of Shem Creek

The Jamie Lynn shrimp boat is currently sinking, positioned southeast of the entrance of Shem Creek in front of the bank of the Old Village.
On Wednesday, June 24 residents of the Old Village contacted the Moultrie News about the boat sinking near residential docks.
Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed the U.S. Coast Guard is in charge of the investigation.
The Jamie Lynn blew into the bank of the Old Village on Feb. 6. The boat was stuck in the mud until high tide allowed the boat to be pulled out.
Prior to that, the boat was granted overnight dockage at the Town of Mount Pleasant's recreational docks for two months. The owners relocated the boat to Crab Bank.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.