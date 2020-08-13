Isle of Palms updates coronavirus, parking rules

Isle of Palms City Council met on Thursday to address changes to the city’s emergency ordinances. City Council took the following actions:
- Citizens are required to use face coverings inside retail and food service establishments unless actively eating or drinking through Oct. 13.
- No live entertainment and crowd drawing activities are allowed after 10 p.m.
- Restaurants, bars and event spaces are required to limit indoor occupancy by 50%
- Effective on Sunday, Aug. 16, beach parking will be available on the ocean side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th Avenue, and on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 42nd and 57th Avenue. Additionally, one side of each of the avenues between 3rd and 9th Avenue, as determined by the Fire and Police Departments, will be open to beach parking.
- Effective Sunday, Aug. 16, the Municipal Parking Lots, located on Pavilion Drive, will reopen at full capacity.
- On-street metered parking spaces between 10th and 14th Avenue and the municipal lots will be free after 6:00 p.m. every day until Oct. 31.
- Parking on Hartnett Boulevard between 27th and 29th Avenue is restricted to Recreation Center use only.
Emergency Ordinance 2020-12 and other ordinances are available.