IOPPD sergeant goes above and beyond

Police officers who care about their community are never truly off the clock.
Sgt. Matthew Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department received a knock on his door from a neighbor about suspicious activity near his home in Mount Pleasant. Even though Mount Pleasant is not in his jurisdiction, Storen grabbed his badge and handcuffs to assess the situation.
He found a man camping out in a home that was under construction. Storen asked him a few questions and he appeared to have a pistol in his pocket, so Storen detained him as Mount Pleasant officers showed up.
“(Storen) is in it because he truly wants to make a difference in the communities that he lives and works in,” said Chief Kevin Cornett with the Isle of Palms Police Department.
Storen was recognized with a first responder award from the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce in May for his efforts as the grant coordinator for the department. He applied and secured a $70,000 coronavirus emergency supplemental funding grant from the federal government. Like many police departments, Storen said IOPPD took a large hit to their budget during the pandemic, especially since the Isle of Palms depends heavily on tourism.
“We didn’t have money to purchase equipment that we needed and then because of the pandemic we needed additional equipment to patrol the beach and to notify the public of important issues with the pandemic,” Storen said.
The money from the grant was used to purchase pandemic-related supplies, including personal protection equipment. The funds also went towards the officers’ overtime pay.
Storen said filling out the grant application was nerve wracking. “It’s a lot of paperwork, a lot of time. You have to make sure all your t’s are crossed your i’s are dotted, but it’s a rewarding feeling to know that you got something to help your city,” he said.
Typically, larger agencies have a full-time grant coordinator or even a team dedicated to applying for funding. For IOPPD, Storen is in charge of the grants among his other responsibilities. This is a fairly new role for him. He said he took a class two years ago after being “voluntold” to take on the role.
The pandemic relief grant was the largest sum of money the agency has received with Storen as the coordinator. He said the grant coordinators from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped answer any questions he had throughout the process.
Recently, he applied for two more coronavirus relief grants to provide funding for more equipment and overtime money.
Storen has worked with the Isle of Palms Police Department since 2012 and was promoted to sergeant five years ago. Previously, he worked for the Charleston Police Department in both civilian and non-civilian roles.
The IOPPD has 20-plus police officers. Storen said one benefit of a small department is the officers get to do a little bit of everything, versus in a larger department where people tend to specialize in various units. At IOPPD they get to see the whole process, which has been a learning experience for Storen.
Recently, the department started using a new tool called the BolaWrap that diminishes the use of force during an arrest. The tool releases a rope that wraps around a person’s legs so the officer can handcuff them without using force on the individual. Cornett said there are fewer than 10 departments that have the tool and only two in the tri-county area.
Summer is a busy season for the department. On the Fourth of July, Storen said they expect at least 30,000 extra visitors on the 7-mile island. It’s an “all hands on deck” weekend for the department as they patrol the beaches and control the traffic.
“Everybody comes to the beach, so you’re dealing with a lot of tourists, you’re dealing with a lot of people that come from different cities with different laws,” Storen said. “You have to be able to talk to people from all different walks of life.”
Officers are visible on the beaches in utility terrain vehicles throughout the day to answer questions from beach goers and to make sure there aren’t any issues. “At the end of the day, we just want people to have a fun time at the beach, but keeping in mind it’s still a family environment,” Storen said.
Cornett said one goal of the department is to continue building relationships with the community. Even though tourists aren’t local to the area, he said the Isle of Palms is a place where visitors come back because they know it’s a safe community and a welcoming environment.
Storen said he feels fortunate to work on the Isle of Palms and experience the beach environment that people travel to see. He especially appreciates driving on the IOP Connector from Mount Pleasant early in the morning to see the sunrise over the beach.
“You try to take a moment to just appreciate it,” Storen said. “Some of those mornings when it’s really pretty, I try to take an extra second and enjoy it.”