IOP restricts beach parking; SI extends beach policy

New beach parking and commercial restrictions have been implemented on both of East Cooper's barrier islands. Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island have enacted further limitations to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.
The two municipalities held separate special meetings on Wednesday morning and afternoon to discuss the prohibition of chairs, umbrellas "sun coverings" or coolers at the beach. One island stuck to its original ordinance, while the other scratched their motion and passed an entirely new amendment.
Sullivan's Island Town Council's meeting took less than 10 minutes to reach a consensus before breaking for executive session. Council unanimously passed an extension to Emergency Ordinance 2020-14, which will continue to prohibit chairs, umbrellas and coolers on the beach for up to the next 60 days.
Isle of Palms City Council discussed for more than an hour before coming to a conclusion.
The city's agenda regarding Emergency Ordinance 2020-11 previously mentioned prohibiting the use of chairs, sun coverings and coolers on the beach. Similar to the current restriction on Sullivan's Island.
In lieu of enforcing the aforementioned beach activity, council veered off to the topic of beach parking. Nearly all of council agreed that it would take an "extraordinary measure" to choke the overcrowding problem on the island. Council came to a solution that would deter the amount of daytrippers that visit the island, an average of 25,000 vehicles per day on the weekends.
A vote passed 6-2 in favor of prohibiting all parking on Palm Boulevard, 24-hours a day for the next 30 days, effective Friday, July 17. Exceptions to the ordinance include residents with property decals and construction personnel.
Also, the Municipal Parking Lots will be reduced to 50% capacity and parking on side streets between 3rd and 9th Avenue will be eliminated. Parking on Hartnett Boulevard between 27th and 29th Avenue near the IOP Recreation Center will be restricted to residential and recreational only.
Parking violations will result in a $100 fine, consistent with the current rate for other parking-related infractions.
In addition, indoor occupancy at bars and restaurants will be reduced to 50% and live entertainment or amplified music will be forced to shut down after 9 p.m.
These changes will be in effect until Aug. 16 unless otherwise rescinded at an earlier date.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.