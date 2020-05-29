IOP increases public parking rates and fines, effective May 30

Public parking rates and fines at Isle of Palms' beach and commercial district are rising. Visitors will see the increase take effect Saturday, May 30.
On Friday afternoon, Isle of Palms City Council held a public hearing and a second reading to establish an ordinance that would hike up parking fees across the board. The impacted areas being the two Municipal Parking Lots on Front Beach and Pavilion Drive and parking alongside Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th Avenues.
In addition, parking fines island-wide will now be doubled. Council's reasoning being for the infractions of multiple parallel parked cars in spots along Palm Boulevard during beach hours.
Council voted unanimously, without discussion, to adjust the following rates:
- $10 daily parking in Municipal Parking Lots Monday-Friday (no increase)
- $15 daily parking in Municipal Parking Lots Saturday, Sunday and legal holidays (originally $12)
- $2.50 hourly parking on Ocean Boulevard 10-14th Avenues (originally $2)
- $50 fine for paid parking or kiosk violation
- $200 fine for loading zone violation
- $100 fine for any other parking violation (originally $50)
Parking can also be paid using the smartphone app Flowbird.
From May 5-25, Isle of Palms Police Department has issued 1,888 parking citations, according to Police Chief Kevin Cornett.