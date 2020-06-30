IOP eyes city-run surf program

Surf-instructing programs have not existed on Isle of Palms for nearly two decades. Discussions have resurfaced and the city is considering bringing back surf lessons on its own terms for the public.
The spring of 2019 was the last time the city entertained the notion of surfing lessons at Wild Dunes by way of a franchise agreement. The concept was deterred by city officials that did not want to set a precedent for more commercial activity on the beach.
More than a year since that conversation, city council is revisiting the possibility but is taking a more protective approach. Instead of taking bids, which the city put out three requests for proposal over the last year, Isle of Palms is exploring a non-commercial route through a city-run program with the IOP Recreation Department.
"The city has been very vigilant and very protective of allowing commercial activity on the beach," said city administrator Desiree Fragoso at council's meeting on June 23. Fragoso noted a program facilitated through a department of administration will provide more control to the city.
This debate dates back to a 2002 ordinance that prohibits the sale or rent of any goods, merchandise, services or solicit any trade or business on the beach by non-city affiliates. With the exception of pursuing a franchise granted by council.
“It’s not that we’re anti-surfing. It’s running a business on the beach that we don’t allow,” Carroll said at a council meeting in February 2019. Carroll has expressed in past discussions on the topic that he is a lifelong surfer.
Previously, the city was opposed to the idea of managing its own surfing program because of liability concerns. However, recently the Recreation Department has been informed that surfing is considered a safe activitity during COVID-19, according to the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
Since learning that Folly Beach will not be providing its summer bus service for IOP surfers, theIsle of Palm's Recreation Committee has been eyeing an opportunity to form a surfing community of its own. After talks with Recreation Department director Norma Jean Page, lessons could become a reality in the coming months.
Surfing lessons would not just be a seasonal offering but a year-round option as long as the weather is feasible, according to Page. This hasn't existed on the barrier island since 2001 when local surfer Kai Dilling started Sol Surfers Surf Camp, using his mother’s beach house on 51st Avenue.
At last week's council's meeting, Page said that she recently pitched the idea to the Municipal Association of South Carolina. She shared and their insurance and risk management department expressed approval with the city's surfing program.
Page reached out to a few candidates who know how to teach surfing. For her, it is most imperative that applicants be certified in lifeguarding and/or water safety prior to conducting surf lessons.
She contacted several neighboring municipalities with swimming pools to see if they have any classes available but said none are offering lessons at this time. In addition to certifications, background checks and drug testing would need to be administered.
"I'm optimistic. I think we can make it happen, but we are just going to have to get some certifications first," Page said.
The program would be fluid because it depends on how many people sign up and how many instructors are available. Page also specified there would need to be an instructor for every three students in the water and a lifeguard on duty at the beach during the lessons.
Not all of council was on board with operating a surf program through the Recreation Department. Councilmember Randy Bell opined that it would be a less complicated process if council permitted already certified, expert surf instructors to conduct lessons on the beach this summer. Instead of waiting for the Recreation Department to vet candidates to ensure certifications are met.
Page explained that although the folks who run surfing camps are talented, they are not always certified. The unsuccessful search for certified instructors so far has slowed the process before a proposal before council.