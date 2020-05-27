IOP cancels July 4 fireworks, uses funds as city employee bonus

With Independence Day just around the corner, Isle of Palms is taking a proactive measure to curb the threat of overcrowding on the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday night, council voted unanimously to cancel its annual July 4 fireworks display. Prior to this decision, the city had cancelled every special event through June 30.
The expenditure for the fireworks had been budgeted and was awarded a contract in February to Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, a vendor they have used for the past four years.
The contract was for $25,000 but council estimated Tuesday the total amount for the production was closer to $35,000.
However, these funds will not be saved for a rainy day.
Councilmember Jimmy Ward made a recommendation that council not only cancel the fireworks, but take the funds and split them among city staff. The bonus was labelled as a one-time hazard pay for employees' efforts during COVID-19.
As for the payout, the amount of money each city employee receives will be allocated at the discretion of city administrator Desiree Fragoso. Pay adjustments may be made between full-time and part-time employees. There are approximately 90 employees on staff.
Before the motion was unanimously passed, there was pushback from one councilmember that there should be an amendment separating the two issues of cancelling the fireworks first and then deciding what to do with the funds.
"I personally don't find it's appropriate to have a discussion that takes the same money and talks about moving it into an employee merit pool," said councilmember Randy Bell, who later withdrew his amendment after it received no popularity.
All councilmmebers voted "aye" in unanimous agreement to a motion with Ward's recommendation. Mayor Jimmy Carroll exclaimed, "Major aye!"
"Three-hundred and fifty dollars or whatever it amounts to is not enough money," Carroll said. "I don't care where this money comes from, we need to give them (employees) something to say thank you for a job well done."
Following this vote, council unanimously approved a resolution strongly encouraging residents and visitors to wear facemasks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.