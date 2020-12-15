How to talk to your kids about online safety

Emily Gottfried director of the Sexual Behaviors Clinic and Lab and MUSC assistant professor, reports, "As with many prevention efforts, raising awareness is key." The primary means to prevent online sex solicitation of children and teens includes cyber-safety websites and education programs for youth, education and resources for caregivers, and guidelines for organizations that serve such as schools and sports clubs.
"The AGs (attorney general) office will come and speak to classes for one (person) or 200. They’ll come anytime you want them. They have a person they pay just to travel to talk to kids about internet safety," Mount Pleasant police Detective Kenny Clark said.
"Our biggest resource is churches," Clark said, noting that with a church you "have the parents and the child at the same time. If it does nothing else it will start a conversation when they go home from church. That’s where it starts – being able to talk about it."
The following is a list of questions from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that may help family members keep their children safe:
- What’s your favorite website or app? What do you like to do there?
- Have you ever seen something online you didn’t want to see?
- Do you ever talk to people you don’t know online? What do you talk about?
- Can you show me which sites and apps you’re using?
- Would you feel comfortable if I checked your accounts?
- What kinds of things do you post?
- How do you decide who to add as a friend?
- How much personal information do you share online?
Remember:
Tell your child it’s safest to only add people you know offline to your online circles. Ask kids to check their “friends” and “followers” lists to see who has access to their accounts. Encourage them to remove anyone they don’t know or trust. Children should also block or “unfriend” anyone bothering them.
Privacy settings are there to help make the experience safe. Teach kids and teens to use privacy settings. While they don’t guarantee complete privacy, they can help children control who sees what they share.
Talk about online reputation. Help children remove any personal or inappropriate images from social media and other accounts.
Remind them if it wouldn’t be OK to do something offline, it’s not OK online, either. Help children and teens report any criminal behavior to the police and report inappropriate posts to the website or app — most have a system in place to handle these complaints.