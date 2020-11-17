How to keep your children safe on the internet

According to the FBI here are some ways parents can help keep their children safe:
The most important advice for parents is to have open and ongoing conversations about safe and appropriate online behavior.
Other things to consider are:
Educate yourself about the websites, software, games, and apps that your child uses.
Check their social media and gaming profiles and posts. Have conversations about what is appropriate to say or share.
Explain to your kids that once images or comments are posted online they can be shared with anyone and never truly disappear.
Make sure your kids use privacy settings to restrict access to their online profiles.
Tell your children to be extremely wary when communicating with anyone online who they do not know in real life.
Encourage kids to choose appropriate screen names and to create strong passwords.
Make it a rule with your kids that they can't arrange to meet up with someone they met online without your knowledge and supervision.
Stress to your children that making any kind of threat online, even if they think it's a joke, is a crime.
Report any inappropriate contact between an adult and your child to law enforcement immediately. Notify the site they were using, too.