How the Mount Pleasant Rec is giving virtual students their own gym class

For all that virtual learning may offer students during the current health crisis, physical education seems to rarely be included in the remote curriculum.
The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department is hoping to help balance the deficiencies by starting a physical education class for children ages 5-11 that meets once a week in Park West. The afternoon class is designed for distance learners but is open to anyone. Attendees will spend an hour each Friday for at least eight weeks, learning and playing in a small group setting similar to that of a typical gym class.
“It’s a way for kids to get a much-needed release at the end of the week that’s missing from their virtual school,” Mount Pleasant recreation specialist Erin Wilson said. “Exercise is so important to children, especially at this age. And parents deserve a chance to take a deep breath too and let their kids go play.”
The idea was born within a Facebook group of local mothers. The recreation department has been doing something similar with home-schooled children and double-dutch jump rope classes for years. The new program evolved from that concept with a framework tailored more toward an elementary gym class that is open to everyone. The recreation department provided the structure; Rebecca Bott is supplying the direction.
Bott is the owner of Strech-n-Grow, a comprehensive fitness and health organization for children with locations in Charleston, Columbia and Savannah, Ga. Under normal circumstances, Bott and her Stretch-n-Grow team would visit preschools, daycares, churches and private schools to lead physical education classes. Motor skills and the fundamentals of exercise are emphasized. Stretch-n-Grow was serving about 2,000 children a week before COVID-19 shut down much of its business.
“The whole idea is to teach kids to love fitness early,” said Bott, a mother of four. “We started to brainstorm during the quarantine. All these children are going to be sitting on a computer all day. We need to get these kids moving.”
Bott’s life work is physical education. She lives it, along with her husband, Tim, the department head of health and human performance at The Citadel. He’s written a dissertation on physical activity and its positive effects on brain functionality. Years of research have gone into constructing Bott’s approach to physical activity among young children.
“I think mental health and exercise go hand-in-hand,” Bott said. “The brain works better when we get our muscles moving. This is our way to try to hopefully help with that until the kids are back in school. For now, we’re trying to help provide what virtual school is lacking.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a 2019 report that “long-term studies have demonstrated that increases in physical activity, resulting from greater time spent in physical education, were related to improved academic performance.
“Even single sessions of physical activity have been associated with better scores on academic tests, improved concentration and more efficient transfers of information from short- to long-term memory. Children participating in physical activity are better able to stay focused and remain on task in the classroom, thus enhancing the learning experience.”
And the effects aren’t simply academic either. Bott says the social dynamic of a typical gym class, or in this case the recreation department’s physical education class, can be just as important to a child’s development.
“Kids aren’t having the chance to interact or get together,” Bott said. “We forget sometimes how important that aspect of this is. They’re missing opportunities to develop those social skills that are so important at that age.”
The new class is not designed to replicate the state standards of typical physical education classes in schools, Bott said. But it’s an organized stopgap of sorts, possibly even more effective in some respects to the development of young children.
Campers will participate in different exercises requiring various skills like dribbling or striking a ball. Activities are designed to stray from the common at-home exercise they might receive running around or riding a bike. In addition to the weekly class, they’ll be provided daily routines to perform at home and report back on progress the following week. The daily plans make it easier on parents and add a measure of accountability with goals for the children to try to reach.
“It’s a really fun way to get our kids moving,” Bott said. “And keep them active all week.”
The class will be held at the town’s programming building in Park West; there’s room indoors, a covered porch and a field in the backyard. The classes work within limited groups to ensure each child is receiving the proper attention. The plan is to focus on a younger age group initially and then consider expansion.
Should interest continue to grow, Wilson says the recreation department is open to offering a second hour, or maybe a separate day earlier in the week depending on participation and facility availability. If the class is a success, there’s a chance it continues even after children return to school in-person fulltime.
“We’d love to have this regularly offered. I think this sort of thing is vital for children, especially now,” Wilson said. “There’s obviously the physical benefits but just to see another child’s face smiling across from them right now is a big deal. It’s so important right now for these children to know they’re not alone and they can still go out there and play and be children.”