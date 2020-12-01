Holiday Wish Run to fundraise for Lowcountry Wish Kids

Make a Wish South Carolina is hosting a 5k Holiday Wish Run on Saturday, Dec. 5, starting at Alhambra Hall to raise money for the wish granting fund for children in the Lowcountry.
Carmen Scott, the event organizer, has been involved with Make a Wish South Carolina for around 14 years in a variety of capacities. As a member of the Wish Society, her role is to organize events and fundraise specifically to grant children’s wishes. This is the first Holiday Wish Run in Mount Pleasant and Scott is hoping it becomes an annual event.
Scott decided to feature a painting from Wish Kid, Bryce Wilson, as an inspiration. Wilson died from his illness a couple of years ago at age 10 and his legacy lives on through his artwork.
“He was such an artist and really throughout his condition he was able to really express himself through his art,” Scott said.
Scott chose this specific painting because she said it symbolizes a road to a better tomorrow and the sunrise in the background shows that happier days are coming.
“What we hope this event symbolizes is bringing together people to think about better times ahead, and it’s also what wishes help do for kids,” Scott said. “It helps provide them the strength and the hope to continue in their fight, their struggle in defeating their illnesses.”
Scott chose to organize the 5k because it’s a safe way that the community can celebrate being together and continue to grant more wishes.
“We wanted to come up with a creative way to combine doing a great thing for Make a Wish and for Lowcountry Wish Kids and also involving the community in a safe, socially distanced, outdoor event around the holidays to remind us all what the holidays are about,” Scott said.
In order to maintain social distancing, the number of participants is capped at 150 and everyone will be spaced out at the starting line. While registration is open on the day of the event, the spots might fill up before. For those who cannot attend in person, there is a virtual race option where participants receive a bib, t-shirt and other materials and complete the 5k on their own.
Scott said for those who prefer spending their Saturday mornings drinking coffee in their pajamas instead of running a 5k, there’s a “Jammie Jog” where people can donate online and still participate in the cause.
During the event, several Wish families and kids will be there as honorary participants while cheering on the runners and walkers. While Scott said it’s absolutely acceptable to walk the 5k, there are prizes for the finalists, including a gift card from ZYIA Active for the female and male top finishers. Spectators are welcome to experience the event without participating in the race.
“One thing that’s been really wonderful about it, not only seeing so much excitement in the community about an outdoor event, but also rallying behind this wonderful cause,” Scott said.
Scott is looking forward to seeing the event come together and she is appreciative of all the financial support from local businesses that helped make the event happen.