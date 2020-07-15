Up and away

In mid-February 1860, hot air balloonist T.S.C. Lowe left Charleston’s Marion Square and (gasp!) flew all the way across the harbor to Mount Pleasant, a truly remarkable feat for the time. He wrote a wonderfully descriptive account of his “aerial trip” in the Feb. 13, 1860, Charleston Courier.
After he “severed the last cord that bound me down,” the balloon rose slowly “far above the heads of the people, the tops of the houses and the spires of the towers and steeples of the city.” Gradually rising higher and higher, Lowe took in the scene below. “The Ashley and Cooper Rivers, which, uniting, form the beautiful Bay of the City of Charleston, were seen far away winding from their parent. Islands and main land lay spread out like a beautiful picture. Fort Moultrie, one of the earliest mouth-pieces of the Revolution, rested as quietly upon her liquid bed as if no story of history had made her immortal, while far away in the distance the wild waste of the Atlantic bound the Eastern horizon. My attention was attracted by a peculiar transparency of the water, so much so, that I could distinctly see fish in schools, sporting and playing in their native element and occasionally large ones, which I thought might be sharks, seemed to make disturbance among them, scattering them in every direction.”
Professor Lowe eventually landed on the plantation of Dr. Joshua Toomer on the west side of Shem Creek (today’s Creekside area and where Channel 4 is located). After enjoying a delightful dinner with Dr. Toomer and his family, he and his balloon crossed the harbor again — this time the old-fashioned way — aboard the evening ferry boat.
This intrepid aerialist not only went up in a balloon, he hung upside down from it by his feet and did “gymnastic exercises” to the delight of onlookers along the Mount Pleasant waterfront. Shell Hall, also at times known as the Mount Pleasant Hotel, was a popular establishment by the ferry landing at the foot of Ferry Street in the mid-1800s From the Nov. 9, 1849, Charleston Courier.