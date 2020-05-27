Then and now

During the Civil War, the rocks of the grillage placed at the lower end of Sullivan’s Island to halt erosion became a serious danger for shipping, particularly Confederate blockade runners hugging the shore like the “Celt” shown in this 1865 image from the Library of Congress.
When the blockade runner “Presto” got hung up in about the same spot in February 1864, the Confederates at Fort Moultrie had a (ahem) “high” time with this ill-fated vessel. Wrote Union officer Colonel W.W.H. Davis of the 104th Pennsylvania who was stationed across the harbor at Morris Island, “I learn… that after the destruction of the blockade runner Presto on the 2nd February the troops on Sullivan’s Island got hold of the liquor on board of her and had a ‘grand drunk,’ and it is alleged that 300 men at that time could have taken the island, but unfortunately it was not known until the opportunity had passed.”
The grillage rocks, placed in the 1840s, are still there today, a favored spot for fishermen.
