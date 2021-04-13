Familiar and forgotten names define local history

A familiar “old Charleston” family name is Villepontoux, one of the many Huguenot emigré families who fled to Carolina in the 1680s from France.
The name begins with Pierre and Jeanne Villepontoux of Bergerac, France, and follows with their seven children, primarily Zachariah who had a substantial brickyard at his Parnassus Plantation on the Back River near Goose Creek, and his brother, Peter, who settled with his wife, Frances L’Escot, on James Island.
Descendants of this widely known family (the name now also spelled Villeponteaux), have long been landholders in St. Thomas Parish and the Cainhoy area.
What isn’t widely known is that Peter and Frances Villepontoux sold their James Island lands in 1736, and settled on the east side of the Cooper River.
They established a plantation called “Fair Spring” in the area that generally encompassed the area between today’s Alhambra Hall up to Haddrell’s Point.
A portion of these lands, later inherited by Peter’s daughter Ann Villepontoux Gray, were sold to Jacob Motte in 1749 for a country estate. It was from Motte’s “Mount Pleasant Plantation” that the town was ultimately named.
In fact, most Mount Pleasant histories begin with Motte. Yet long before Motte and during the 50 years before Villepontoux and Fair Spring, there were many different landowners whose names somehow became lost in the town’s historical memory.
The first and most well-known grantee was the irascible soldier-of-fortune, Captain Florence O’Sullivan, who received grants for some 2,304 acres in 1680.
O’Sullivan’s grant generally included the entire “old” Mount Pleasant area, from the harbor up to Ben Sawyer Boulevard and from Shem Creek to the seaside.
O’Sullivan didn’t reside here; his was a purely real estate speculation and he soon began selling parcels.
Enter one of the first “forgotten” names given to the old village area: the Crosses.
This unusual place name derives from Captain Sylvester Crosse, a shipmaster who arrived from Kinsale, Ireland, in 1682. Since O’Sullivan was also from Kinsale, it is possible that the two men knew each other and why Crosse decided to settle in Carolina.
Crosse eventually owned over 1,400 acres of O’Sullivan’s lands but his was a short-lived (literally) experience. He died in 1684 during one of the region’s first malaria epidemics. While the Crosses’ name disappeared, another unusual place name replaced it: Berkers.
This odd name shows up in a 1733 memorial when George Haddrell (for whom Haddrell’s Point was named) which referred to Haddrell’s 400 acres as “Berkers Plantation.”
Further research showed that the name came from a previous ownership by a Charles Town merchant named Joseph Barker, who came to Charles Town with his wife, Hannah, from the New Providence in the Bahamas.
Barker was only one of many who purchased parcels of the O’Sullivan/Crosse lands. Land records reveal that a number of Charles Town merchants and other speculators bought and sold parcels in the late 1690s and early 1700s.
Their names include Daniel and Elizabeth Green, Elias Hancock, Neal Walker, Robert Daniell (for whom Daniel Island was named), Stephen Gibbs, John Barksdale, Captain William Rhett (famed for capturing pirate Stede Bonnet), James Basford and William Capers. In fact, one document even refers to Shem Creek as “Capers Creek.”
This ownership mishmash came to a more cohesive reality with Peter Villepontoux and the establishment of Fair Spring.
Their residence appears to have been built on a site overlooking the harbor around the foot of today’s King Street. One wonders what the house looked like and where the “fair” spring was located.
After Peter’s death in April 1749, Fair Spring was inherited by his children. As mentioned, his daughter, Ann, who was married to Captain Henry Gray, sold her share to Jacob Motte.
In 1764, son Paul Villepontoux eventually sold the remaining Fair Spring lands to Jonathan Scott, who divided the lands into smaller parcels to create a village community based on those in his native England which he named Greenwich, hence the “Old Village” moniker we use today.
Sources include: Langley, Vol. 1, p. 302; Vol. 2, p. 36; Vol. II, 103-104; Zierden, 203 King Street, Charleston Museum Publication; Wills, Vol. 6, 1747-52, p. 55; Wills 1752-63, Vol. 8, p. 513; Bates/Leland, Volume II, p. 84; Childs, Malaria & Colonization, p. 216, 243; Salley, Warrants 1680, p, 114, 108, 181; SC Archives & History, Series: S111001, Vol. 4, p. 223; Series: S213019, Vol. 38, p. 221.