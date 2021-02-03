Celebrate Black History Month at Middleton Place

Every day through exhibits, tours and daily programs, visitors to Middleton Place National Historic Landmark learn about the enslaved men and women who lived and worked there and hear their important stories and contributions, from engineering and landscaping to building and sustaining Middleton Place through the centuries.
To commemorate Black History Month, Middleton Place is providing special programming throughout the month of February.
Ongoing Daily Programs/Exhibits at Middleton Place
Beyond the Fields: Enslavement at Middleton Place. Daily at 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. (Duration: 40 minutes)
The Beyond the Fields: Enslavement at Middleton Place program facilitates a conversation about slavery in American history with stories of brutality, survival, contribution, and perseverance. History once lost is found and brought to life in a relevant way that connects us as Americans.
Guided Garden Tours. Daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the hour. (Duration: 30 minutes)
The contributions of both the Europeans and enslaved Africans and African Americans to Middleton Place are shared on a guided garden walk of America's oldest landscape gardens. Learn about the land, the flora, and stories of the people who designed, created and maintained them.
Eliza’s House
A Reconstruction-era African American freedman’s dwelling contains a permanent exhibit on slavery at Middleton Place entitled Beyond the Fields. Based on extensive research, the exhibit documents the story of slavery in South Carolina and at Middleton Place itself. The focal point of the exhibit is the listing of almost 3,000 names of generations of enslaved Africans and African-Americans owned by members of the Middleton family.
Special Programs during Black History Month
Beyond the Fields: Slavery At Middleton Place documentary screening. Wed., Thurs and Fri at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (30 minutes) There is no viewing available on February 4, 5 or 17.
The Beyond the Fields documentary is an award-winning film which takes the interpretation of the enslaved experience and brings it to a new medium, with new insights from present-day historians, and of African Americans with roots at Middleton Place.
Mama Hattie Remembers: A Story of African American Life Through Stories and Song. February 6, 13 and 20 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (approx. 30 mins)
Join Mama Hattie as she recalls her life growing up in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. This special presentation includes elements of such rich African American traditions as storytelling and music.
The Chronicles of Adam. February 27 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (approx. 30 minutes)
Using historical documents and primary sources to paint a picture with words and live action to bring it to life, this first-person historical interpretation of an enslaved man by the name of Adam is comprised of various accounts, historical facts, and life lessons for viewers of any age to enjoy. Viewers of all ages will be thrust back in time to the 19th century in Antebellum South Carolina and experience a first-hand conversation with an enslaved man named Adam.
Special programs throughout the month of February are included in general admission. More information is available at www.middletonplace.org