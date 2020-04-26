A wonderful bird is the Pelican

Like a flying dinosaur straight out of Jurassic Park, the Brown Pelican (Pelicanus occidentalis) has prehistoric antecedents going back 30 million years. One of the largest of our water birds, an adult male weighs around 8 pounds and has a wingspan that stretches 8-feet across. These big birds require at least 2-3 pounds of fresh fish daily. A good-sized pelican can swallow a 4-pound fish whole.
These birds “don’t store food in their beak, enough for a week.” Instead, the large gular pouch under the pelican’s beak is a fish-catching apparatus. After the pelican dives into the water after fish, the pouch works like a fishing net and scoops up the prey. The pelican then tilts back his head and the gular pouch muscles contract, squeezing out the water. Once the pouch is water free the pelican gulps the fish down. Besides fish, pelicans also eat crustaceans and amphibians and even smaller birds.
The keen-eyed pelican can spot a fish from 60-feet above the water. Then follows a plunge dive which can attain speeds up to 40 mph. The bird hits the water head-first, the shock stunning the fish. The pelican’s body is masterfully engineered to absorb the shock. When the pelican stiffens his neck for a dive, a series of air sacs in its neck “inflate” like mini air bags that lessen the impact.
These social birds are often seen in large groups, variously known as a squadron, scoop, pouch, pod or a brief of pelicans. They nest in colonies on the ground, usually on sand spits above the high water mark. Both male and female tend the eggs, with hatchlings fledging at about 63 days. Pelicans don’t mate for life but they are monogamous during the breeding season.